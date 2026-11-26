After missing last winter’s skating season, Ashland’s ice rink has reopened.

The Ashland Rotary Centennial Ice Rink remained closed for the 2025-26 season because the city couldn’t finalize a required permit.

Now, it's expected to draw thousands of visitors this season.

Thea Doyon, program coordinator at Ashland Parks and Recreation, said the weather has made the process tricky.

Jane Vaughan / JPR The Ashland ice rink, shown on Nov. 25, 2026.

"When we started building the ice, we were still reaching those 60-degree days," she said. "It was a little bit touch and go for the first two days, especially with all those windstorms."

Hours may be limited during the warmer parts of the day to give the ice time to refreeze.

The rink offers skating and hockey lessons, a figure skating club, adaptive programs for people with physical and cognitive disabilities, and cheaper skate rentals during certain hours.

The Ashland Rotary Club also bought new skates for this season.

Doyon said people are thrilled to have the rink back.

"We've even gotten a few people who are newcomers to the area that didn't even know we had an ice rink and are really excited that we're opening this year," she said. "We're really happy that we can supply a really great family fun time this year on the ice."

Doyon hopes the season will last into February.