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Medford Pride brings community, music and more to Rogue X

Jefferson Public Radio | By Peyton Gast
Published June 26, 2026 at 5:04 PM PDT
Two people in front of a booth at Medford Pride 2025.
Courtesy of Wild Vandalia
Two participants at the Medford Pride celebration in June 2025 in Medford, Oregon.

Medford Pride Celebration returns Saturday with live performances, 125-plus vendors, a free clothing closet and activities centered on this year's theme.

Thousands of people are expected to gather Saturday at Rogue X for the fifth annual Medford Pride.

The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. and features live entertainment, community resources and hands-on activities centered on this year's theme, "Seeds of Resistance."

Organizers expect about 3,000 attendees and more than 125 vendors. In honor of the theme, attendees can decorate pots and plant donated seeds using free soil, seeds and gardening supplies.

New this year, Rogue Trans is partnering with organizers to offer a free clothing closet where attendees can browse, try on and take home clothing. As people enter the event, they'll also pass an exhibit highlighting key moments in LGBTQ+ history.

"Even just to be there and soak in the energy of the event is reason enough to come," Pride co-chair Payton Henderson said.

Henderson said creating that sense of belonging is one of the event's most important goals.

"Being in a room of people who are like you and who inherently support you and want to celebrate you is a really powerful feeling," Henderson said.
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Music, Arts & Culture Top StoriesAppfeedRogue Valley NewsOregon NewsLGBTQMedfordPride parade
Peyton Gast
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