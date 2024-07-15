Tue 9:25 | Events bridge the space between pride month and other pride events

Pride month just ended, but there are other celebrations of the LGBTQ+ community scattered throughout the year. Those include Southern Oregon Pride, celebrated in October in and around Ashland.

Even before that series of events, there are others to raise money and get people reconnected with the queer community. The events include an "Everybody's Out" party planned for Ashland on July 20th.

SO Pride founder Gina Duquenne and the drag queen "Lady Redd" visit with details of the buildup of pride events.