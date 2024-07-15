© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Economy and Finance
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | Events bridge the space between pride month and other pride events

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 15, 2024 at 2:33 PM PDT

Pride month just ended, but there are other celebrations of the LGBTQ+ community scattered throughout the year. Those include Southern Oregon Pride, celebrated in October in and around Ashland.

Even before that series of events, there are others to raise money and get people reconnected with the queer community. The events include an "Everybody's Out" party planned for Ashland on July 20th.

SO Pride founder Gina Duquenne and the drag queen "Lady Redd" visit with details of the buildup of pride events.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
