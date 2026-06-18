Where to celebrate Juneteenth across Southern Oregon and Northern California

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. The holiday has been celebrated for more than 150 years and became a federal holiday in 2021.

Vance Beach, executive director of the Black Alliance for Social Empowerment, said the organization has been planning Juneteenth activities in Medford since 2020. He said the event has grown steadily each year.

“People are starting to catch on,” Beach said. "For some people, it’s because it's been so hidden from our national public sight.”

Beach said Juneteenth is BASE's largest event, drawing thousands of visitors to Pear Blossom Park throughout the day.

Communities across Southern Oregon and Northern California are also hosting Juneteenth celebrations: