Where to celebrate Juneteenth across Southern Oregon and Northern California
From Medford to Eureka, communities are celebrating Juneteenth with music, food, vendors, educational programs and family activities.
Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. The holiday has been celebrated for more than 150 years and became a federal holiday in 2021.
Vance Beach, executive director of the Black Alliance for Social Empowerment, said the organization has been planning Juneteenth activities in Medford since 2020. He said the event has grown steadily each year.
“People are starting to catch on,” Beach said. "For some people, it’s because it's been so hidden from our national public sight.”
Beach said Juneteenth is BASE's largest event, drawing thousands of visitors to Pear Blossom Park throughout the day.
Communities across Southern Oregon and Northern California are also hosting Juneteenth celebrations:
- Medford: Saturday, June 20 at Pear Blossom Park from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The event features local vendors, a large kids area, live music and speakers.
- Grants Pass: Friday, June 19 at Reinhart Volunteer Park. The opening ceremony begins at 9 a.m., followed by a Freedom Walk at 9:30 a.m. The main celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes vendors, food trucks and live performances.
- Redding: Friday at Whistle Stop Park beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event includes live music, community resources and food vendors.
- Eureka: Events are scheduled throughout the weekend, including a festival Saturday at Halvorsen Park from noon to 7 p.m. The festival features live performances, hands-on activities, vendors and community-building workshops.
- Coos Bay: A community block party Saturday at Black Market Gourmet from 3 to 5 p.m. with live music, dancing and food.
- Weed: Friday at Charles Byrd Park from 2 to 7 p.m. A free screening of "Byrds of a Feather," about California's first Black sheriff, begins at 5 p.m. at the Weed Community Center.