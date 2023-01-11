Medford Mail Tribune announces it will close Friday
The Rogue Valley’s largest newspaper, the Medford Mail Tribune announced it will cease all operations this week.
The Mail Tribune’s publisher, Steven Saslow, made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.
He cited industry-wide advertising reductions, rising costs of content and difficulty hiring staff.
Together, he said, those challenges made continuing the Mail Tribune “unsustainable.”
The publication ceased print operations last September. The final online edition will be published on Friday.
This story will be updated.