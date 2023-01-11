© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Media & Society

Medford Mail Tribune announces it will close Friday

Jefferson Public Radio | By Erik Neumann
Published January 11, 2023 at 3:10 PM PST
PXL_20230111_225920716.jpg
Roman Battaglia
/
JPR News
The Medford Mail Tribune, established in 1910, will cease publication this week.

The Rogue Valley’s largest newspaper, the Medford Mail Tribune announced it will cease all operations this week.

The Mail Tribune’s publisher, Steven Saslow, made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

He cited industry-wide advertising reductions, rising costs of content and difficulty hiring staff.

Together, he said, those challenges made continuing the Mail Tribune “unsustainable.”

The publication ceased print operations last September. The final online edition will be published on Friday.

This story will be updated.

Erik Neumann
Erik Neumann is JPR's news director.
