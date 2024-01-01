Meagan Cuthill

Meagan CuthillOregon Public Broadcasting
In a video statement released Friday afternoon, Republican Christine Drazan recognized Democrat Tina Kotek as the winner in the election for Oregon’s next governor.
Starting Jan. 1, 2023, landlords in Oregon may legally increase rents 14.6%. This year, the cap is 9.9%.
Summer is here and a popular food eaten this time of year was created in the Northwest. Yes, the first corn dog was fried right here in Oregon.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday that the U.S. Constitution does not protect the right to abortion, striking down nearly 50 years of legal precedent.
In a statement shared on social media, the Portland Trail Blazers said Olshey's firing was due to violations of the team's code of conduct.
D.B. Cooper has been an infamous name in Pacific Northwest crime history for five decades. Will the case of the country’s most notorious skyjacker ever be solved?
Customers all around Oregon have reported standing in line for hours at pharmacies and waiting weeks for prescriptions to be filled. One reason for the wait times is staffing shortages.
Oregon’s crabbing industry is known as the state’s most lucrative in the fishing market, but another food from the sea is thriving off the coast: squid.
On Sunday, the annual occasion of “falling back” occurred at 2 a.m. Pacific Time for Oregonians as the clocks switched from daylight saving time to standard time. But the state is trying to stop the practice.
More residents of Eastern Oregon have voted to overwhelmingly approve a non-binding measure to join the “Greater Idaho” movement.