Wildfires in Oregon: Progress against Durkee Fire while blazes grow elsewhere

Firefighters are seeing some success in Eastern Oregon. The Durkee Fire, which at one point in July was the largest wildfire in the country and even created its own weather, was 86% contained as of Monday morning. The lightning-caused wildfire has burned nearly 295,000 acres. Crews expect the fire to reach full containment on Thursday.

The response team for the Durkee Fire reported that the smoke outlook steadily decreased over the weekend and air quality in Eastern Oregon remained moderate.





/ InciWeb Firefighters use hand tools and cool off hot spot areas while battling the Durkee Fire, in this handout image posted on Aug. 4, 2024.

While growth of the Durkee Fire has slowed, Eastern Oregon could see concerning conditions over the next few weeks. The Eastern Oregonian reports officials are worried about the possibility of more simultaneous large fires in August and September — and the potential for firefighter burnout and exhaustion.

Meanwhile in Central Oregon, 16 miles north of Paulina, the Crazy Creek Fire has grown to more than 64,000 acres after igniting on July 22. Also a lightning-caused wildfire, the Crazy Creek Fire was 6% contained as of Monday morning and evacuation orders were in effect for areas in Crook and Wheeler counties for areas in or near the fire.

Officials extended Level 3 — Go Now — evacuations from the Forest Boundary to Highway 380 and Level 2 — Be Set — evacuations south of Highway 380.

The Columbia River Gorge is also experiencing a flare-up of fires. On Sunday, the city of Antelope in Wasco County was under Level 3 — Go Now — evacuation order for a new fire that had grown to 400 acres.

Over in Hood River County, the Whisky Creek Fire is burning close to Cascade Locks. It had burned about 1,200 acres and was 0% contained as of Monday morning. That fire along with the Microwave Tower Fire have closed many recreation areas.

In Lane County, a brush fire prompted a Level 2 — Be Set — evacuations near the community of Goshen just south of Eugene on Monday afternoon. The affected area was between I-5 and Hideaway Hills and between Dillard and Hampton, according to the sheriff’s office.

Aerial resources were deployed to attack the blaze. Lane Electric Co-op reported several power outages in the area.

Smoke from the fire periodically blew across Interstate 5, according to an Oregon Department of Transportation traffic camera in the area.

According to the state of Oregon’s wildfire website, an estimated 153 people live in the area currently under Level 2 evacuation.

KLCC’s Chris M Lehman contributed to this story.

