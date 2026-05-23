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Jackson County settles excessive force lawsuit for $1.3 million

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published May 23, 2026 at 6:24 AM PDT
Jackson County Jail on March 1, 2024
Erik Neumann
/
JPR
Jackson County Jail on March 1, 2024

The lawsuit was filed by a paraplegic man who was slapped by a sheriff's deputy in jail and claims he was neglected for hours in his cell.

John Lee Malaer was arrested by Medford police in 2019 for disorderly conduct and taken to jail. The charges against him were eventually dropped.

Video from the incident shows Malaer being slapped in the face by a deputy and then left in a jail cell without a wheelchair or a way to relieve himself. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office did not respond to a request for comment.

Malaer’s attorney declined to comment on the settlement at this time. While the county has settled its part, the lawsuit against the City of Medford continues. Past settlement conferences with the city have failed to be successful.

Malaer has dropped all monetary claims against the city, and is instead seeking court-ordered reforms within the police department. That includes ADA law compliance training, disability-oriented crisis communication and de-escalation training and a review of current department policies.

A trial decided by a judge rather than a jury is currently scheduled for June 23rd.
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Law and Justice Top StoriesOregon NewsPolice accountabilityRogue Valley NewsJackson CountyJackson County JailAppfeed
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
See stories by Roman Battaglia
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