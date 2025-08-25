© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Owner of roadside zoo in Coos County indicted on 371 counts

Jefferson Public Radio | By Justin Higginbottom
Published August 25, 2025 at 4:28 PM PDT
An Oregon State Police car is parked in front of West Coast Game Park Safari with a sign of a leopard visible.
OSP
Oregon State Police served search warrants at West Coast Game Park Safari on May 14, 2025.

Police have arrested the owner of West Coast Game Park Safari after raiding the roadside zoo this spring.

Police arrested Brian Tenney, owner of West Coast Game Park Safari, on Friday, Aug. 23, in Bandon following a grand jury indictment on 371 charges. Tenney faces more than 300 counts of felony animal neglect as well as charges of racketeering, delivery of methamphetamine and possession of a machine gun.

Multiple agencies raided Tenney’s zoo in May after federal inspectors reported a long list of Animal Welfare Act violations. U.S. Department of Agriculture officials noted underfed animals, a dead tiger stored in a freezer and missing records for animal sales and deaths.

During the raid, police reported finding dozens of firearms, drugs and more than $1 million in a safe. Police arrested Tenney at the time on drug charges, but he’s remained free.

Authorities rehomed all of the zoo’s animals to sanctuaries, including chimpanzees, big cats and camels. The park, which had operated since 1968, has closed.

Each count of neglect seems to correspond to an individual animal held at the park. For example, it includes six counts related to capybaras and 110 involving sheep.

Tenney also faces five counts of unlawful possession of wildlife and a charge of endangering another person.

Edith Beckner, a longtime zoo employee, was also arrested in connection with the investigation. She is listed as a co-defendant in the indictment.
Justin Higginbottom
Justin Higginbottom is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio.
