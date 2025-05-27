© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Police arrest Oregon safari park owner after finding meth, guns and $1.6M

Jefferson Public Radio | By Justin Higginbottom
Published May 27, 2025 at 5:23 PM PDT
A lion paces in seen at West Coast Game Park Safari during a search of the facility by authorities.
Oregon State Police
A lion paces inside a cage at West Coast Game Park Safari as authorities search the facility earlier this month.

Authorities served multiple search warrants at West Coast Game Park Safari in Coos County this month.

Bandon police arrested Brian Tenney, owner of West Coast Game Park Safari, on May 27 after officers found drugs, weapons and large amounts of cash at his property.

Authorities served multiple warrants at the roadside zoo on May 15 following a months-long investigation into alleged animal abuse. During the search, the South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team found 80 grams of methamphetamine, according to law enforcement.

A follow-up search uncovered 44 firearms — including one modified into a machine gun — along with cocaine and about $1.6 million in cash, cashier’s checks, bonds and certificates, according to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.

Tenney faces charges of methamphetamine possession, manufacturing and attempted distribution.

Multiple agencies are investigating the zoo, including Oregon State Police, the Oregon Humane Society, the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Internal Revenue Service.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has cited the zoo dozens of times in the past year for violations of the Animal Welfare Act. Inspection reports detail cases of seemingly malnourished animals, unsanitary conditions and unsafe enclosures.

During one visit, a USDA inspector discovered a dead tiger stored in a container meant for animal food. Another report noted missing animals with no documentation of sale or death.

Tenney has not responded to requests for comment. Coos County authorities said he was released from jail pending further investigation by the district attorney’s office.

Last week, police relocated hundreds of the zoo's animals to sanctuaries.
Tags
Law and Justice Top StoriesAppfeedOregon NewsCoos CountyBandonAnimal welfare
Justin Higginbottom
Justin Higginbottom is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. He's worked in print and radio journalism in Utah as well as abroad with stints in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. He spent a year reporting on the Myanmar civil war and has contributed to NPR, CNBC and Deutsche Welle (Germany’s public media organization).
See stories by Justin Higginbottom
Public media is at a critical moment.
Recent threats to federal funding are challenging the way stations like JPR provide service to small communities in rural parts of the country.
Your one-time or sustaining monthly gift is more important than ever.
Contribute Now