Authorities seize hundreds of animals after search of roadside zoo in Bandon

Oregon State Police said they are relocating all of the 310 animals from West Coast Game Park Safari in Coos County after finishing a four-day search of the property. Those animals, which include large cats like lions, were sent to accredited animal sanctuaries, according to authorities.

“The decision to take animals is ultimately based on their physical health or the enclosures that they're in,” said Captain Kyle Kennedy with Oregon State Police.

A criminal investigation related to issues of animal care and business practices began last fall, said Kennedy, resulting in police serving multiple search warrants at the facility on May 15.

Investigators with the U.S. Department of Agriculture cited the park 78 times over the last year, noting cases of underfed lions, missing exotic animals and poor sanitation.

A December report by the USDA said the park had one staff member to feed and care for hundreds of animals. Food storage freezers for the zoo's large cats were empty, according to the agency.

Last year, inspectors gave the park a warning over staff's handling of animals near visitors. And a veterinarian for the zoo told USDA officials they had not been contacted to examine animals with health concerns.

An image provided by OSP shows a lion with protruding ribs.

Authorities said they were forced to euthanize a camel and kinkajou — a small mammal found in South America — due to the animals' poor health.

No charges have yet been filed against Brian Tenney, the zoo’s owner. Capt. Kennedy said any charges from state police would be related to conditions for animals at the park.

“We seized 310 animals and we spent four days investigating,” explained Kennedy. “That's a lot of information that investigators are going to now have to sift through and catalog and really make a determination as to what would be an appropriate arresting charge.”

West Coast Game Park Safari's website says the Tenney family has operated the zoo since 1972. It claims to be the country's "largest wild animal petting park" where visitors can interact with hundreds of uncaged wildlife.

The owners of the park have not responded to repeated requests for comment.