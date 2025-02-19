Feds find multiple violations of Animal Welfare Act at roadside zoo in Bandon

A Dec. 3 inspection by the United States Department of Agriculture cited 8 direct violations of the Animal Welfare Act at West Coast Game Park Safari in Coos County.

Those violations include an inspector finding a 16-year-old lioness confined to a dark, feces-covered den lacking ventilation or a heater. The USDA report also notes that after a fishing cat — a small feline from Asia — fell off his perch in December it was unable to move and later died without owners consulting a veterinarian.

“The facility had one staff member to feed, water, clean enclosures, care for and provide basic husbandry needs for over 300 animals at this facility,” the inspection reads. “Eight freezers in the non-domestic cat food prep area were examined. Three were completely empty with one of those no[t] working and which contained only a dead rodent... It is unclear how long the cats were without food or were rationed.”

Cydnee Bence, with the animal-advocacy group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, notes the zoo has a history of citations for the mistreatment of their animals.

In 2024, West Coast Game Park Safari amassed over 50 Animal Welfare Act violations according to USDA reports.

“[The animals] deserve to be retired to reputable sanctuaries where they can finally get the care that they desperately need,” said Bence. She said PETA has contacted state authorities about the park, including an allegation its owners have broken the Endangered Species Act through mistreatment of a chimpanzee.

According to the USDA, a facility is typically given a date to come into compliance with the law when investigators find violations. In serious or continuing violations the agency may suspend or revoke a facility’s license, issue a cease-and-desist order or enact civil penalties.

In 2024, the park received an official warning related to safety concerns over handling animals near a public audience.

“[Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service} will continue to inspect this facility at a frequency determined by compliance history to ensure any previously documented non-compliances are corrected and to ensure that [Animal Welfare Act]-regulated animals are protected to the fullest extent of Federal law,” said USDA spokesperson Andre Bell through email.

The owners of West Coast Game Park Safari did not respond to requests for comment. A phone call to the facility provides a contact for meat donations. The zoo, which has operated since 1968, features over 300 animals including exotic cats, capybaras and a bear.

