Joni LandOregon Public Broadcasting
The two sides discussed class sizes and planning time over the weekend, but no deal was reached.
Portland Public Schools and Portland Association of Teachers had not reached an agreement by 7 p.m. Sunday.
Samson Garner will face 26 separate charges, including four for attempted murder.
Lithium batteries typically aren't allowed in landfills, but many still make it into the garbage stream.
Staff members of the Bend Bulletin and Redmond Spokesman newspapers said low wages were one of the main reasons behind their union effort.
The lawsuit comes four days before the city of Bend is slated to start removing dozens of people from the encampments.
Three conservative school board members are set to take control of the Crook County School Board next month.
The color of tap water in Lakeview can range from beige to a dark brown. Town officials say it could cost tens of millions of dollars to fix the problem.
Efforts to remove books from libraries have become increasingly frequent and are highly organized, according to the State Library of Oregon.
Two federal agencies have announced a significant allocation of funds to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs for a sorely needed water treatment plant.