Portland teachers strike continues; school canceled again Monday

Negotiations between Portland Public Schools and Portland Association of Teachers continued Saturday and Sunday, but the two sides had not reached an agreement by Sunday evening. With teachers not planning to show up to school Monday, the district is set to cancel classes for a third day, after cancellations on Nov. 1-2.

“Given where we are in the negotiations, and PAT’s confirmation that they intend to remain in a work stoppage, there will be no school tomorrow,” PPS wrote in a letter addressed to families on Sunday evening. “We are prepared to continue meeting again tomorrow, and are hoping that PAT will stay at the table with us. We remain committed to meeting continually and making compromises within our fixed resources until we arrive at a fair settlement.”

Teachers at Portland Public Schools, Oregon’s largest school district, have been on strike since Nov. 1. PAT and PPS differ on spending on wages and planning time for staff and teachers, among other issues.

Union members said on Saturday that if an agreement wasn’t reached by Sunday, picket lines would resume at school sites at 8 a.m. Monday.

