Coos County wants to ban Kratom, but doesn’t know how to enforce it

Coos County commissioners want to ban kratom sales and restrict nitrous oxide, but they’re still figuring out how they would enforce the new rules.

The board discussed two proposed ordinances at a work session Wednesday. Commissioners supported moving forward with restrictions but raised concerns about enforcement and whether the rules would have much effect unless cities adopted similar measures.

Kratom is a plant native to Southeast Asia whose leaves can produce stimulant and sedative effects. Oregon prohibits retailers from selling kratom products to people under 21 but does not prohibit sales to adults.

All three commissioners voiced support for a county ban on kratom sales, but they questioned how it would be enforced.

Commissioner John Sweet said he’s concerned about adding more work for the county’s only code enforcement officer.

“There's only so much that Mike can do,” Sweet said, “and we're asking him to do more."

The county is asking the Oregon Health Authority whether prevention grant funding could pay for inspections and possibly other enforcement costs.

Sweet said he supports restricting the products but doesn’t want the county to adopt another ordinance without enough staff to enforce it.

“We just can't keep adding and adding and adding things to our plate and not add people to do it,” he said.

County Health and Wellness officials said their prevention staff could handle inspections without hiring another employee, but they said they still need to determine whether state funding could help cover enforcement when businesses don’t comply.

Health and Wellness Director Dr. Eric Lynch said the Oregon Health Authority has indicated the inspections could potentially be incorporated into the county’s prevention work plan.

"That is covered under the funding from that grant for prevention, which does outline illicit drugs and drug prevention and education," Lynch said.

Commissioners also said county restrictions would have limited effect unless Coos County’s seven incorporated cities adopted similar restrictions.

A county ordinance would apply in unincorporated areas but not automatically inside cities such as Coos Bay, North Bend and Bandon.

Sweet said that would allow stores inside city limits to continue selling products prohibited elsewhere in the county.

“Then there's no reason that shop couldn't continue selling the things that we've not allowed the shops in the county to sell,” Sweet said. “We've not accomplished anything, so it has to be fairly comprehensive throughout the county.”

Commissioners took no formal action. They plan to seek written commitments from the cities before finalizing the ordinances.