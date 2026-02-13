Flu season closes more schools in Klamath County

Three elementary schools and one middle school in the Klamath Falls City Schools district were closed Friday due to widespread illness among educators and staff. The impacted schools include Conger, Pelican and Mills elementary schools and Ponderosa Middle School.

Superintendent Keith Brown said the district shuttered campuses after more than half of staff called out sick, most with flu-like symptoms.

“I've been a super for 22 years, and this is the first time I've ever had to do this, other than when we were forced to shut for COVID,” Brown said.

He said a nationwide teacher and substitute shortage has contributed to the closings.

Two schools in the nearby Klamath County School District — Gilchrist Elementary and Gilchrist Junior/Senior High — have been closed since Wednesday afternoon due to illnesses and staffing shortages. That is in addition to four other campuses in the district that were closed last week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Oregon had the highest flu activity in the country as of last week. The Oregon Health Authority reports 632 hospitalizations due to influenza for the 2025-2026 season.

The state has a flu vaccination rate comparable to last season of around 30%.

Brown said he expects schools to reopen on Tuesday. Staff will use the holiday weekend to disinfect campuses.

“Hopefully this will give enough time for all of our employees to get healthy and back to work on Tuesday,” he said.