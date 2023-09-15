Herbal teas, toddies, and tinctures for cold and flu season
Host Will Smith speaks with Willow Holloway, clinical herbalist and owner of Ashland's Elder Apothecary about helpful herbs to use during these sneezy, sniffly months. From garlic to yarrow, Willow Holloway offers tips for easy to find herbs and teas to soothe and support you during when you're feeling ill.