© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Herbal teas, toddies, and tinctures for cold and flu season

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 15, 2023 at 11:28 AM PDT

Savor host Will Smith speaks with Willow Holloway, clinical herbalist and owner of Ashland's Elder Apothecary about herbs to help you during these sneezy, sniffly months.

Host Will Smith speaks with Willow Holloway, clinical herbalist and owner of Ashland's Elder Apothecary about helpful herbs to use during these sneezy, sniffly months. From garlic to yarrow, Willow Holloway offers tips for easy to find herbs and teas to soothe and support you during when you're feeling ill.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Appfeed
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team