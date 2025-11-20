© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Shasta County puts $2.2 million toward new Redding treatment facility

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published November 20, 2025 at 4:04 PM PST
A computer rendering of a residential black, white and grey building
Good News Rescue Mission
A computer rendering of the proposed substance use disorder treatment facility by Good News Rescue Mission

Good News Rescue Mission, a local faith-based homeless services organization, will run the 75-bed facility, expanding substance use disorder treatment options in the region.

Shasta County has committed $2.2 million in opioid settlement funds to help build a new 75-bed substance use treatment facility in Redding.

The county money serves as the local match for a $17.8 million state grant awarded to Good News Rescue Mission, which will construct and operate the center.

“So there's a huge, huge demand and huge need for substance use treatment for people,” said Justin Wandro, development director for Good News Rescue Mission. “This is just an ability to provide more beds, to help more people, but then also be able to help them at a little bit higher level of care.”

The facility will offer 30- to 90-day residential treatment programs, certified by Medi-Cal. Medically assisted treatment services will also be offered through local providers. Once open, the operation will be funded through Medi-Cal billing and private donations.

Wandro said this treatment facility is designed to complement the organization's other services. Participants who need additional assistance can transfer to a six- to 12-month recovery program or move on to other transitional housing.

“Once you connect with someone and build a connection, you build a relationship and trust,” he said. “And we're able to take that and then move it through the whole continuum for people until they get stabilized, have a healthy community supporting them, and then are able to move out and be on their own again.”

Unlike some of the organization's existing programs, the facility will not have faith-based requirements, such as Bible study.

"There may be voluntary faith-based components that you could participate in," Wandro said, "but none of that will be required for anybody.”

Good News Rescue Mission is also building a day resource center at the same property, which is expected to open by September 2025. It will offer additional social services and help people transitioning in and out of the residential treatment program.

The rest of the treatment facility is expected to open by the end of 2027.
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
