National youth mental health program expands to Oregon and California

The Youth Mental Health Corps launched in four states last year and is now expanding into seven more states, deploying 600 young adults. This fall, the program is coming to Chiloquin, Oregon, and Arcata, California.

Josh Fryday, director of the Governor's Office of Service and Community Engagement in California, said the corps has two goals.

"Our hope is that we can help simultaneously tackle the mental health crisis we're seeing with our young people, while also getting young professionals on the path to a career in mental health and behavioral health," he said.

Fryday is also a candidate for California lieutenant governor.

Corps participants receive a stipend, mentorship and training, as well as behavioral health credentials to jumpstart a career in the field.

"Their training focus is on steering students and community members towards helpful resources, connecting with wellness activities available, and overall, reducing the stigma to ask for help," Carie Bauer, director of OregonServes, the state service commission for national service and volunteerism, said in a statement. "Their day-to-day service will include things like mentoring youth, connecting people to services, developing resources and leading workshops and group activities."

Fryday said there’s a huge need for this program, which partners with AmeriCorps.

"In California, there's only one psychologist for every 998 students. There's only one social worker for every 6,000 students and a counselor for every 600 students," he said. "So schools know that there's a huge capacity need. At the same time, we're seeing the mental health needs of our young people skyrocket."

Fryday said the program aims to meet communities’ short-term needs, as well as provide a long-term workforce.

Bauer agreed.

"Youth across Oregon are struggling with mental health challenges, and rural communities like Chiloquin often have limited access to services," she said. "Having near-peer mentors and navigators rooted in the community makes support more accessible and culturally responsive."

According to a report by YMHC, 90% of corps participants in the first year reported that the program supported their professional goals, and the program improved school attendance and reduced behavioral incidents where members were placed.

In Arcata, YMHC is partnering with Cal Poly Humboldt, and corps members will be placed in local schools.

In Chiloquin, YMHC is partnering with The Stronghold, a culturally-responsive peer support program, where exact placements have yet to be determined.

The nonprofit provides a variety of services — including transitional housing, disaster response, and a clothing closet — and focuses on recovery and mental health, particularly for enrolled members or descendants of federally recognized tribes.

"Some of us didn't have individuals that were guiding us along the way. So to be that individual for another person helps them receive the service and care that they need," said Executive Director Sarah Miller. "To be able to do that to our youth at such a young age, to plant the seed of being like, 'Hey, I've been there too. We can get through this,' I think is an exciting goal of having that turnaround earlier in their life than later.."