Fri 9:25 | Rural Minds promotes mental health wellness in rural regions

Rural Minds is the only national 501c3 nonprofit focused on advocating for rural mental health equity, promoting mental wellness, and providing information and resources to confront rural mental health challenges and the stigma that surrounds mental illness. They serve 46 million people living in farming, ranching, and agriculture communities, small towns, and isolated areas in the country across rural America.

Joining Andra Hollenbeck, host of Mental Health Matters, is Chuck Strand, Executive Director of Rural Minds.

Rural Minds Chuck Strand, Executive Director, Rural Minds

ABOUT

The mission of Rural Minds is to serve as the informed voice for mental health in rural America and to provide mental health information and resources. Their vision is to end the suffering, silence and stigma around mental illness in rural America.