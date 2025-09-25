© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health and Medicine
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Rural Minds promotes mental health wellness in rural regions

By Andra Hollenbeck
Published September 25, 2025 at 10:02 AM PDT

Rural Minds is the only national 501c3 nonprofit focused on advocating for rural mental health equity, promoting mental wellness, and providing information and resources to confront rural mental health challenges and the stigma that surrounds mental illness. They serve 46 million people living in farming, ranching, and agriculture communities, small towns, and isolated areas in the country across rural America.

Joining Andra Hollenbeck, host of Mental Health Matters, is Chuck Strand, Executive Director of Rural Minds.

Chuck Strand, Executive Director, Rural Minds
Rural Minds
Chuck Strand, Executive Director, Rural Minds

ABOUT
The mission of Rural Minds is to serve as the informed voice for mental health in rural America and to provide mental health information and resources. Their vision is to end the suffering, silence and stigma around mental illness in rural America.

Rural Minds image
Rural Minds
Rural Minds image

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Andra Hollenbeck
See stories by Andra Hollenbeck