Trump’s farm bailout probably won’t cover Pacific Northwest wheat growers losses

Oregon wheat growers now know what the Trump administration’s $12 billion bailout for farmers will do for them. They are saying that the $39 per acre they will receive will cover only a fraction of the cost of producing their crop.

Over the last year, growers have dealt with low crop prices and high costs of production.

Uncertain U.S. trade policies have created challenges for commodity farmers dependent on overseas buyers.

Oregon wheat is among the largest commodity crops grown in the state.

Over 90% of that crop is exported, mostly to Asian countries – much of it is turned into noodles, dumplings and other soft pastries.

In 2025, Oregon wheat growers planted 750,000 acres of wheat, yielding 52 million bushels — valued at roughly $270 million – according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

But prices have remained low for the better part of two years now, at roughly $5.90 a bushel for the variety of wheat the majority of Pacific Northwest farmers grow.

Many growers are barely breaking even.

Some farmers are choosing to keep their grain in off-farm storage – if they can afford it.

“If prices could rally up to $7 or $8 a bushel, I think that would put farmers in a better financial position,” said Jacob Powell, an Oregon State University Extension crop and livestock faculty member.

In December, the Trump administration announced it would distribute $12 billion to farmers hit with economic challenges caused by low crop prices and the administration’s ongoing international trade disputes.

That program, called the Farmer Bridge Assistance program, will provide a one-time payment to eligible farmers – capped at $155,000 per farm.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced growers should expect to receive a check by the end of February if they apply and are eligible.

The USDA recently released the payment rates for commodity crops.

But the roughly $39 per acre farmers will receive only makes up for roughly 10% of what it costs to produce that crop.

Adjusted for inflation, a farmer is spending roughly $200 per acre on inputs like herbicides, fuel and seeds alone.

Other costs like machinery, equipment and crop insurance account for a roughly extra $140 per acre, according to an OSU Extension report.

Powell said production costs and revenue can significantly vary, however, from farmer to farmer.

Even with an extra $39 per acre, though, it’s unlikely that a farmer will fully make up the difference in per-acre losses.

“While the payment will not fully cover wheat grower losses in the last year, it will provide much-needed support,” said Thad Eakin, Oregon Wheat Growers League president, in a statement. “I appreciate the action taken by the Administration for the Farmer Bridge Assistance program payments to arrive in 2026.”

Some wheat growers have expressed frustration and called the package a “band-aid” fix, and instead, want reliable markets, not a check from the government.

Other farmers, like growers of fruits and vegetables, called specialty crops, will also be eligible for assistance payments.

But the timeline, eligibility and how payments will be calculated have not been released.