Oregon gets $150K to create habitat for bees and butterflies

Oregon will use $150,000 in federal funding to create and restore habitat for bees, butterflies and other pollinators along state highways.

The Oregon Department of Transportation plans to use native seed mixes and adjusted mowing practices to improve roadside habitat. The grant is the maximum award available through the federal Roadside Pollinator Program.

But a Southern Oregon pollinator advocate questions how effective habitat will be along busy roads.

Kristina Lefever, president of the Pollinator Project Rogue Valley, said the roadside initiative could raise awareness about pollinator habitat, but she would rather see similar funding directed to places where people can more easily care for pollinator gardens.

“I'm glad that we have $150,000 in federal funds for the highways,” Lefever said. “I wish we had $150,000 in federal funds to help people plant pollinator gardens and appreciate how they look in other places of the Rogue Valley.”

Lefever said city parks and other local spaces can provide better locations for pollinator gardens because people can more easily maintain them.

She also questioned how effective habitat along busy roads will be, raising concerns about traffic, runoff and roadside pollution.

“I just want to make sure that it's done in a way that's going to be worth the money and resources they're putting into it,” Lefever said.

Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced the grant. ODOT Interim Director Chris Warner said the project could create healthier habitat while reducing the long-term need for pesticides to control roadside weeds.

Steve Wise, executive director of the Southern Oregon Land Conservancy, said roadside habitat projects can help offset some of the effects transportation networks have on wildlife.

“It's not the whole solution, but it's part of the solution to work on those areas with the resources that public transportation agencies can commit,” Wise said.

Wise said roads and development can fragment habitat, making it harder for diverse populations of plants and pollinators to survive.

The Roadside Pollinator Program is authorized through fiscal year 2026. Merkley and other lawmakers introduced legislation earlier this year that would extend the program through fiscal year 2031 and increase the maximum grant from $150,000 to $500,000.

The bills remain in committee.

