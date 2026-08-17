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New survey asks Oregonians how they want transportation dollars spent

Oregon Capital Chronicle | By Mia Maldonado
Published August 17, 2026 at 6:40 AM PDT
Aerial view of the Interstate 5 bridge connecting Portland and Vancouver. Members of a workgroup meant come up with sustainable funding for the Oregon Department of Transportation said that among their greatest challenges is overall negative public perceptions of the agency.
Courtesy of the Oregon Department of Transportation
Aerial view of the Interstate 5 bridge connecting Portland and Vancouver. Members of a workgroup meant come up with sustainable funding for the Oregon Department of Transportation said that among their greatest challenges is overall negative public perceptions of the agency.

The group tasked with developing recommendations on how to maintain Oregon’s transportation system wants to hear from Oregonians about what they think the state’s transportation priorities should be in a new survey. 

The Oregon Department of Transportation is facing a $200 million budget shortfall in the 2027-29 budget cycle. The gap marks the fifth budget cycle in a row where the agency will have to cut services and staff unless the Oregon Legislature finds a way to provide additional revenue. The agency’s budget shortfall stems from the rising cost of materials and labor, as well as flattening gas tax revenue as more people drive fuel-efficient and electric vehicles.

After spearheading several unsuccessful attempts at finding new revenue for the state’s massive transportation agency, Gov. Tina Kotek convened 12 transportation and business experts to participate in a workgroup to help come up with solutions to the agency’s budget gap. The group has until the end of the year to deliver funding recommendations to Kotek, though lawmakers asked to receive recommendations earlier.

The survey asks Oregonians their top six transportation priorities, how they think the agency should spend its limited funding and what reductions would impact them the most.

Oregonians can take the survey online at https://www.cognitoforms.com/ODOT2/ROTVSurvey.

Respondents have until 6 p.m. Sept. 10 to complete the survey. Oregonians can also send their feedback to the workgroup’s email at rebuildingtransportation@odot.oregon.gov.
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Environment, Energy and Transportation Top StoriesOregon NewsOregon legislatureOregon Department of TransportationBudgethighwaysPublic transitBicyclesAppfeed
Mia Maldonado
Mia Maldonado covers the Oregon Legislature and state agencies with a focus on social services for the Oregon Capital Chronicle, a professional, nonprofit news organization and JPR news partner. She began her journalism career with the Capital Chronicle's sister outlet in Idaho, the Idaho Capital Sun, where she received multiple awards for her coverage of the environment and Latino affairs.
See stories by Mia Maldonado
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