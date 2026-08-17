New survey asks Oregonians how they want transportation dollars spent

The Oregon Department of Transportation is facing a $200 million budget shortfall in the 2027-29 budget cycle. The gap marks the fifth budget cycle in a row where the agency will have to cut services and staff unless the Oregon Legislature finds a way to provide additional revenue. The agency’s budget shortfall stems from the rising cost of materials and labor, as well as flattening gas tax revenue as more people drive fuel-efficient and electric vehicles.

After spearheading several unsuccessful attempts at finding new revenue for the state’s massive transportation agency, Gov. Tina Kotek convened 12 transportation and business experts to participate in a workgroup to help come up with solutions to the agency’s budget gap. The group has until the end of the year to deliver funding recommendations to Kotek, though lawmakers asked to receive recommendations earlier.

The survey asks Oregonians their top six transportation priorities, how they think the agency should spend its limited funding and what reductions would impact them the most.

Oregonians can take the survey online at https://www.cognitoforms.com/ODOT2/ROTVSurvey.

Respondents have until 6 p.m. Sept. 10 to complete the survey. Oregonians can also send their feedback to the workgroup’s email at rebuildingtransportation@odot.oregon.gov.

