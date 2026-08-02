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EVACUATION ALERT: Josephine County has issued Level 3 “GO NOW” evacuation orders for areas from Beacon Hill to West Jones Creek, including GRA 22, 34 and 36 and JCU 422B.

Environmental groups fail to prevent logging project near Ashland

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published August 2, 2026 at 5:55 AM PDT
A small dirt trail amongst a variety of different types of trees. Some mountains are visible in the distant, covered in trees.
Kyle Sullivan
/
Medford BLM
The view of the Applegate Valley from the Sterling Mine Ditch Trail, January 17, 2021

A federal judge ruled against the groups in an ongoing lawsuit.

A federal judge has denied a request by environmental groups to stop a Bureau of Land Management logging project near Ashland while their lawsuit moves forward.

The Applegate Siskiyou Alliance and Klamath Forest Alliance sued over the Ashland SOS project, arguing the agency failed to adequately consider its environmental impacts. But a federal judge ruled the BLM had sufficiently analyzed the project and that reducing wildfire risk outweighs delaying the work while the case proceeds.

The BLM is removing dead and dying fir trees through timber sales to reduce the risk of severe wildfire. This is being done through timber sales, which also include logging live trees.

Applegate Siskiyou Alliance Executive Director Luke Ruediger said agency is removing far more fire-resistant hardwood trees than it originally said it would.

“Despite the BLM claims that they would be promoting or enhancing hardwood habitat,” said Ruediger. “We're finding over 80% of the hardwood trees are removed.”

The BLM did not respond to a request for comment.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael McShane wrote in his ruling that the BLM adequately considered the project's environmental impacts, and the need to reduce wildfire risk means the project should continue as planned.

“The public has an interest in not experiencing a heightened risk of severe, uncontrolled wildfires,” McShane wrote. “And BLM has an interest in effectively carrying out its forest management plan for the long-term health of the Project area.”

The lawsuit will continue, but the ruling allows the project to move forward while the case is litigated.
Ruediger said his group is considering its options.
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Environment, Energy and Transportation Top StoriesOregon NewsApplegateLoggingU.S. Bureau of Land Managementforest managementAppfeed
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
See stories by Roman Battaglia
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