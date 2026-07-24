Oregonians can comment on a proposed Pacific Power rate increase

The power utility covers most of Southern Oregon and parts of Portland among other areas. The Oregon Public Utility Commission has to approve this rate increase. That’s why the public gets a chance to comment on the proposed changes Monday night at 6 p.m. during a virtual hearing.

Pacific Power said the increase is needed because of higher insurance costs from wildfire risks. That's on top of other increasing maintenance costs.

The company is currently embroiled in a lawsuit over its role in the 2020 Labor Day Fires. The Oregon Supreme Court is currently deciding if a jury’s verdict against the company will be allowed to go forward or should be thrown out on a procedural error.

The Public Utility Commission denied a request earlier this year to increase the company’s rates outside the normal timeline. The Commission said Pacific Power’s financial situation wasn’t bad enough to warrant that rate increase.

Pacific Power said combined with other rate adjustments, this current proposal would still be a net 2.1% decrease in revenue.

If Pacific Power’s rate increase is ultimately approved, it would take effect next April.