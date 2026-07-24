© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oregonians can comment on a proposed Pacific Power rate increase

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published July 24, 2026 at 3:09 PM PDT
An electric utility meter on the side of a house, with various numbers and codes on it. In big font on the front reads, "Pacificorp"
Roman Battaglia
/
JPR News
A Pacific Power electric utility meter in Talent, July 10, 2024.

Pacific Power is seeking to increase its power rates by an average of 8.6% starting next year.

The power utility covers most of Southern Oregon and parts of Portland among other areas. The Oregon Public Utility Commission has to approve this rate increase. That’s why the public gets a chance to comment on the proposed changes Monday night at 6 p.m. during a virtual hearing.

Pacific Power said the increase is needed because of higher insurance costs from wildfire risks. That's on top of other increasing maintenance costs.

The company is currently embroiled in a lawsuit over its role in the 2020 Labor Day Fires. The Oregon Supreme Court is currently deciding if a jury’s verdict against the company will be allowed to go forward or should be thrown out on a procedural error.

The Public Utility Commission denied a request earlier this year to increase the company’s rates outside the normal timeline. The Commission said Pacific Power’s financial situation wasn’t bad enough to warrant that rate increase.

Pacific Power said combined with other rate adjustments, this current proposal would still be a net 2.1% decrease in revenue.

If Pacific Power’s rate increase is ultimately approved, it would take effect next April.
Tags
Environment, Energy and Transportation Top StoriesOregon NewsPacifiCorppowerOregon Public Utility CommissionUtility billsutilitiesAppfeed
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
See stories by Roman Battaglia
Still here. Still public. 100% funded by you.
JPR relies entirely on public support. Join the community of JPR supporters today!
🤍 Donate