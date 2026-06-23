Eel River dam removal hearings begin in Ukiah

Federal regulators will hold two public hearings this week in Ukiah on a proposal to remove two dams from the Eel River, a plan that has drawn broad regional support but recently faced new political opposition.

The hearings are part of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's environmental review of Pacific Gas & Electric's plan to decommission the Potter Valley Project. The project diverts water from the Eel River to the Russian River for irrigation and generates hydroelectric power. PG&E says the aging dams are no longer economically viable.

A coalition of tribes, environmental organizations and public agencies has developed an alternative water diversion system to the Russian River while restoring fish habitat in the Eel River.

“The benefits to the Eel are largely getting fish back into the headwaters habitat,” said Charlie Schneider of California Trout. “Then as part of this negotiated agreement, we've set in place rules for when the diversions can occur.”

The proposal, known as the New Eel-Russian Facility, would replace Cape Horn Dam with a pumping system that allows the Eel River to flow freely while continuing water diversions under agreed-upon conditions.

The plan has been endorsed by several tribes, including the Round Valley Indian Tribes, which have said they never agreed to the Potter Valley Project and experienced its negative effects on the river.

“It is part of a longer-term regional water supply approach to which we are equally committed,” Tribal President Joseph Parker said in a statement. “In that approach, fishery restoration and water supply reliability will work together to benefit our entire region.”

But recently, the U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has criticized the proposal, saying it could reduce water supplies for farmers in the Russian River basin.

Rollins recently met with representatives of the Southern California-based Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District. She said the district is interested in taking over operations at the dams.

Schneider said this is a concerning development after the work of negotiating among stakeholders.

“My biggest concern would be that this entity is going to come in and try to profit off of water sales to local water users,” he said.

The Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District did not respond to a request for an interview. In a statement on its website, the district said it is conducting due diligence and has not decided whether to acquire, own or operate the project.

The Round Valley Indian Tribes have also warned they are prepared to enforce their federally reserved fishing and water rights. The Klamath Tribes in Oregon have successfully defended their senior water rights in court multiple times.

FERC's initial scoping document says the agency is evaluating only the proposal to remove the dams and construct the New Eel-Russian Facility. Alternatives such as leaving Scott Dam in place or transferring ownership of the project were dismissed as not viable.

“Given the seismic stability concerns surrounding the structure, past efforts to find an operator for the project, and PG&E’s preferred alternative to remove the structure, staff dismissed this alternative as infeasible,” reads the scoping document.