Oregon’s solar and battery rebate program opens soon. Funds may go fast

Oregonians interested in purchasing rooftop solar panels or adding a battery storage system to their homes can soon apply for a state rebate program, but they may want to move fast.

Starting June 15, qualified homeowners can get solar rebates of up to $5,000 and battery rebates of up to $2,500.

The Oregon Department of Energy’s energy incentives manager, Duard Headley, expects the funding to go quickly — similar ODOE rebate programs, such as the Rental Heat Pump Program, exhausted their funding in 48 hours.

“I would not be surprised if all of the incentives, at $1.1 million, were claimed in the first day,” he said.

The Solar + Storage rebate program provides rebates to eligible homeowners and organizations that serve low-income residents.

Qualifying projects include new solar installations, new solar installations that include a battery storage system, or battery storage systems added to an existing solar installation.

In all, Headley said the agency expects to issue up to 350 rebates, and he hopes that people pursue the battery rebates.

“Having a battery and the right battery management system gives you the ability to use that power in the battery instead of drawing power from the grid and money during peak demand periods,” he said.

People interested in the program will need to work with an ODOE-approved contractor to get the rebate. ODOE has a list of approved contractors and is looking for more. Rebates go directly to contractors, who then pass savings on to the customer.

The Oregon Solar + Storage Rebate Program has issued more than $23.5 million in rebates, which went to about 6,900 projects, since it first launched in 2020. According to ODOE, these projects produce enough solar energy to power about 8,400 homes a year.

The program ran out of funding in 2024, but after identifying administrative savings and cancelled or incomplete projects from prior rebate rounds, the agency found $1.1 million for additional rebates.

“In addition to supporting Oregon’s solar industry, the program also expands access to renewable energy and resilience to Oregonians across the state, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and saving money on their electricity bills,” ODOE Director Janine Benner said in a statement.

