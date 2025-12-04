New Beautify Shasta group aims to unite local clean-up efforts

Beautify Shasta, a new volunteer group formed this summer, is rallying residents for a major clean-up along the Turtle Bay River Trail on Saturday.

The group launched in July with the goal of coordinating scattered clean-up efforts across Redding. Founder Mark Ewing said the group hopes to unite organizations already doing similar work and strengthen their impact by tackling problem areas together.

“We're already kind of starting that collaboration between other organizations," he said. "Which is just making us stronger, so we're able to do a bigger impact.”

He said they’ve been working on this event for a few months now.

“What we found was there's a few abandoned homeless encampments that have been long cleared out," said Ewing. "So we're like, 'you know what? Let's get together, work together as a big group, and let's just get out here, get this stuff cleaned up, and then it's gone.'”

The City of Redding is providing a trash dumpster for the event, along with trash bags and pick-up equipment. Some other local organizations are also providing supplies.

Ewing said people might not realize how much impact they can have. With just two people at a recent clean-up, they were able to remove 400 pounds of trash. Saturday’s clean-up starts at 8 a.m. and meets outside the Sheraton.