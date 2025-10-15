Trump administration revokes $2.1 million for Klamath River restoration projects

The U.S. Department of the Interior has pulled more than $2 million in federal grants for restoration work in the Mid Klamath Basin.

The $2.1 million would have funded seven projects along the Klamath River in Northern California. The Mid Klamath Watershed Council said the work included wildfire prevention, habitat restoration, and surveys of Chinook salmon.

“That data is crucial for understanding population dynamics for Fall Chinook in the Klamath and informs harvest guidelines for recreational and commercial fishing," said Associate Director Carol Earnest.

The Interior Department told the council in late September that the grants no longer align with U.S. Fish and Wildlife priorities.

Earnest said the agency has not clarified the decision. But after reviewing the agency's draft strategic plan, she said the projects appear to meet federal priorities, like expanding opportunities for recreation, hunting and fishing.

She said the loss of funding was a huge blow to the nonprofit's restoration work.

“We’re gonna certainly have to slow down this project work," Earnest said. "And we may not be able to complete the projects."

The $2.1 million represents the council's remaining unspent grant funds for the projects.

Interior officials could not be reached because of the ongoing government shutdown.

Earnest said the council is now looking for alternative ways to fund these projects.