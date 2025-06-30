© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
One list to rule them all — Oregon unifies its recycling rules

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published June 30, 2025 at 4:13 PM PDT
FILE: In June 2020, Hillsboro Far West Recycling workers look for plastic bags and plastics wraps in recycled materials to avoid jamming the sorting machine and delaying work. Oregon's new recycling program that launches in July 2025 will create a network of drop-off sites where people can take hard-to-recycle materials like plastic bags.
Monica Samayoa
/
OPB
FILE: In June 2020, Hillsboro Far West Recycling workers look for plastic bags and plastics wraps in recycled materials to avoid jamming the sorting machine and delaying work. Oregon's new recycling program that launches in July 2025 will create a network of drop-off sites where people can take hard-to-recycle materials like plastic bags.

Curbside recycling in Oregon is about to get easier starting in July. A state law is taking effect designed to modernize the recycling process.

If you’ve ever visited a friend in another city and had to ask, “Is this plastic bottle recyclable here?” then you’ll be glad to know that list is becoming standardized, at least in Oregon.

A state law passed in 2021 aims to make recycling easier and cheaper for both consumers and businesses.

Laura Leebrick from Rogue Disposal said recycling can be really confusing when rules vary from city to city.

“I want people to feel assured that what we are telling them is recyclable and can be put in there is actually going to be recycled," she said.

The goal, Leebrick said, is to make Oregon’s recyclable materials easier to sell to manufacturers overseas. The law also requires companies that make these materials to help pay for their recycling.

Waste management companies are still working on putting the necessary processes in place to accept the standardized list of recyclables, she said.

“We don’t all have absolutely everything we need to effectively manage the new stream," Leebrick said. "But we’re going to do our best.”

She said new items, such as scrap metal, milk cartons and plastic nursery pots, will still be accepted while companies work out how to process them efficiently.

Customers should expect more information about the changes as they begin to roll out.
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
