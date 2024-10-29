Prescribed fire liability pilot program in Oregon launches

The program is modeled after one in California, meant to increase the use of prescribed burns and help businesses that conduct them maintain access to insurance.

Amanda Rau, with the Oregon Department of Forestry, said they want to reduce the risk of these fires so insurance companies are more likely to insure prescribed fire contractors.

“If claims are made, they can first go through the liability pilot instead of going through the insurance company," she said.

As long as the prescribed burn meets the requirements, and it’s enrolled in the program, any damages that result from the fire escaping are covered by up to $1 million per burn.

Rau said this pilot is being managed in conjunction with the certified burn manager program, which has been active for around a year.

“Those are both intended to help manage for risk and create an environment around liability that will enhance insurance availability and reduce some of the consequences of failure for prescribed fire," said Rau.

She said the certified burn manager program is meant to reduce the risk of prescribed fires from spreading out of control, and the liability program is there in case it does.

Damages could include something direct, like a prescribed fire getting out of control and burning down a house. They could also be indirect, like a fire company having to pay to put out that fire or a car accident caused by smoke from the fire. There are some specific damages that are ineligible, including smoke damage to crops or natural resources, including wine grapes.

The pilot is currently set to run through 2028, and the state has allocated $5 million dollars during that time.