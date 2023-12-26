Oregonians can help document ‘king tides’ through coastal photos

Oregonians have a chance to help researchers determine how rising sea levels are impacting coastal regions.

Every year, the Oregon King Tides Project asks people to submit photos taken on the coast during specific winter days when the ocean tides are at their highest.

These “king tides” occur when the moon’s orbit is closest to the earth and the earth’s orbit is closest to the sun — causing strong gravitational pulls on the ocean tides.

The next time the phenomenon is forecasted to occur along the Oregon coast is Jan. 11-13 and Feb. 8-10. People can submit photos taken along the coast on those days for three categories: bays and estuaries, coastal erosion and coastal impact from waves.

The Oregon King Tides project has been collecting these photos for more than a decade. It’s part of a worldwide initiative to better understand how the rise in sea level impacts coastal regions.

“We can see areas that are more prone to flooding areas that may be susceptible to more erosion,” said state coastal shores specialist Rhiannon Bezore, who helps run the project.

Bezore said that information helps state agencies determine which regions need the most attention for flooding and erosion mitigation projects, particularly as climate change causes seas to rise in the future.

Bezore said researchers are interested in before-and-after shots, showing what an area looked like during the king tide and during a normal high tide. Photo descriptions should include location, the dates and times they were taken and the general direction the photographer was facing. The most helpful photos show water levels near fixed features like pilings, seawalls or bridge supports.

Photographers should be extra cautious when taking photos of the ocean, as “sneaker waves” can quickly pull people into the ocean. Bezore advises people to avoid turning their backs to the ocean, to obey all public signage, and to keep an eye on rising water.

