Pacific Northwest gas pipeline expansion approved by federal regulators

The Gas Transmission Northwest, or GTN Xpress pipeline project, will increase the ability to transport methane gas from Canada to West Coast states and Idaho.

During Thursday’s meeting, officials with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the project expansion without making any comments.

Since first being proposed in 2019, the project from operator TC Energy, has been controversial. Today’s decision to install three new compressor stations along the pipeline route will increase the reliability and capacity to ship gas. The plan has drawn criticism from a host of environmental groups, as well as senators and governors in Washington and Oregon and all three West Coast attorney’s general. Increasing long term reliance on natural gas is at odds with states’ climate goals and laws, elected officials say.

“Put simply, there is no way that our states can meet their emissions goals if this project moves forward,” said a letter from Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley’s office, prior to the FERC meeting, urging them to reject the project.

The pipeline upgrades approved on Thursday would allow for the additional transport of approximately 150 million cubic feet per day of additional methane gas for use in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and California. Adding that much gas capacity is equal to adding 754,000 cars on the road each year, until 2052, according to a letter from Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson. In 2022, Ferguson filed a motion to intervene in the GTN Xpress expansion, an effort that was joined by Oregon and California.

Environmental groups in the Northwest said they plan to appeal Thursday’s decision.

“We think it’s pretty egregious that FERC ignored all of the expertise that’s in the record urging them that the project is not in the public convenience which is the standard that they have to make their decision based on,” said Audrey Leonard, a staff attorney with the environmental nonprofit Columbia Riverkeeper.

The $335 million in upgrades would be paid for by ratepayers. They would increase capacity by approximately 4.5% on the existing pipeline, according to a report about the project by the Energy Futures Group for the Washington State Attorney General.

Leonard says Columbia Riverkeeper, along with Southern Oregon climate justice nonprofit Rogue Climate, plans to file a petition to rehear the FERC decision.