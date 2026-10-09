Election 2026: What to know in Oregon
Oregon voters have a lot of choices to make this November general election. They’re choosing a governor, half of their state Senators and all their state House representatives, as well as county and city officials and a plethora of county and local ballot measures. Something they won’t be weighing in on will be statewide ballot initiatives. For the first time since voters passed the initiative power into Oregon law in 1902, no citizen initiatives qualified for the general ballot.
Below you’ll find all the information you’ll need to register and vote in Oregon, and a listing of races and ballot measures being put before voters in jurisdictions across Southern Oregon.
How to register and vote
To register online to vote — Oregon online voter registration
To check your voter registration or track your ballot at My Vote — My Vote
Key Dates
October 13 – deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election
October 14 – Counties begin mailing ballots to active voters in Oregon
October 27 – Last recommended day to return ballots by mail
November 3 at 8 p.m. – Last day to return ballots using a drop box
Ballots are not mailed to voters with an inactive status. If My Vote shows you are inactive, please update your registration or contact your county elections office.
For information on candidates, ballot measures and other voting facts, go to the Oregon Voter’s Pamphlet online
What’s on the ballot:
* Incumbent
Federal offices
U.S. Senate
Jeff Merkley* (D); David Brock Smith (R); Gary Lyndon Dye (L); Chris Henry (Progressive/Pacific Green)
U.S. Representative, District2
Cliff Bentz* (R); Chris Beck (D/Independent)
U.S. Representative, District 4
Val Hoyle* (D/Working Families); Monique DeSpain (R/Libertarian); Justin Filip (Pacific Green/Progressive)
State offices
Governor
Tina Kotek* (D/Working Families); Christine Drazan (R/Libertarian); Brett Smith (Pacific Green)
Oregon State Senate District 3
Brad Hicks (R); Clay Bearnson (Independent); Denise D. Krause (D)
Oregon State House District 1
Court Boice* (R); Bret Cecil (D)
Oregon State House District 2
Virgle J. Osborne* (R)
Oregon State House District 3
Dwayne Yunker* (R); Susan Fischer-Maki (D)
Oregon State House District 4
Alek Skarlatos* (R)
Oregon State House District 5
Alexander Krigsvold (R); Pam Marsh* (D)
Oregon State House District 6
Kim Wallan* (R); John P. Holm (D)
Oregon State House District 9
John Ezra Scheirman (D); Claire Lynn (R)
Oregon State House District 55
Colby M. Simmons (D); E. Werner Reschke* (R)
Oregon State House District 56
Emily G. McIntire* (R)
State ballot measures
None on the ballot this November
County offices
Jackson County Commission
Position 1 — Lyndi Reichenbach; Rick Dyer*
Position 3 — Isabella Lee Tibbetts; Colleen Roberts*
Josephine County Commission
Position 1 — John West; Colene Martin*
Position 2 — Chad Hansen; Mark Jones
Josephine County Sheriff
Dave Daniel*; Jonathan Knapp
Josephine County Treasurer
Dustin Calvo*; Simon Hare
Coos County Clerk
Julie A. Brecke*
Coos County Sheriff
Gabe Fabrizio*; M.A. Kinnaird
Curry County District Attorney
Kevin Kelley*
Curry County Commissioner, Position 1
Lynn Coker*; Jeremy Dumire
Douglas County Commission, Position 3
Chris Boice*; Steve Hammerson
Klamath County Clerk
Sally-Ann Palcovich; Rejeana Jackson
Klamath County Treasurer
Vickie Noel*
County ballot measures
Josephine County
Measure 17-129 — Josephine County: Would renew the existing five-year $0.93 per $1,000 local-option levy for adult jail and juvenile detention operations beginning in 2027-28; the county estimates approximately $57.1 million in revenue over five years.
City offices
Jackson County
Ashland City Council, four at-large seats
Linda Adams; Jack Buckley; Teresa Cisneros; Brian Hellwig; Bob Kaplan*; Kerry Kencairn; Ronan Kilkelly; Clarinda Merripen; Brandon Polanco; Dan Ruby; Victoria Slaboda; Aydin Timmons
Ashland Parks Commission, three four-year seats — Jeff Bonnington; Michael Dotson; Russell Feingold; Brian Long; Alison Wren; David Young
Ashland Municipal Judge — Ryan Mulkins*
Medford
Ward 1 — Brian N. Sjothun
Ward 2 — Michael Williams; Beto Vargas; Chris Ryan
Ward 3 — Kevin Stine*; Abigail Mace
Ward 4 — Nick Card*; Alan Jackson
Central Point
Ward 1 — Neil M. Olsen Ward 2 — Adam Korth; Jerry De La Fuente Ward 3 — Sarah Roberts
Eagle Point
Mayor — Kathy Sell City Council, three seats — Michael Stanek; Colton Cochran; Bradley E. Hewitt
Gold Hill
Mayor — Melia Biedscheid City Council, three seats — Sherylene Stancliff; Joe Berggren; Rick Martin; Bob Davis-Guy
Jacksonville
City Council, three seats — Andrew Hellenthal*; Beth Lindsay; Talon J. Reed*
Phoenix
Mayor — Al Muelhoefer City Council, three seats — Michael Shunk; Kim Hosford; Tim Larive
Rogue River
City Council, three seats — Dee Copley; Mark Allen Minegar; Sherrie K. Moss
Shady Cove
Mayor — Terry D. Rasmussen City Council, two 4-year seats — Natalie Swendener; Paige Winfrey City Council, 2-year unexpired term — Samuel Clark
Talent
Mayor — Daniel Collay Position 1 — Colette Paré-Miller Position 2, 2-year unexpired term — Donna Ruiz Position 3 — Nicole Greider Position 5 — Kevin Smith
Butte Falls
Mayor — Gerald B. Scriven Position 4 — Stacy Christine Equitz Position 5 — Jerry Lynne Scriven; Loretta J. Ellis Position 6 — Doug L. Ownby
Josephine County
Grants Pass City Council
Ward 1 — Michael J. O’Coyne; Rob Pell*
Ward 2 — Erin Cook; Rick Riker*; Candy Rosenberg
Ward 3 — Seth Benham*; Konnor Kirkpatrick
Ward 4 — Tom Bradbeer
Cave Junction
Mayor, 2-year term — Jesse Dugas*; Barbara Howard
Council Position 1, 4-year term — Stacey Grabarz (unopposed)
Council Position 3, 4-year term — Jean Ann Miles* (unopposed)
Douglas County
Canyonville: Mayor — Christine Morgan; Jeremy Mayfield. Council, three seats — Michael Sprague; Luke Suhr; Louise Barton; Craig M. Gully; Jeannie Louise Weakley; Paige McMahon; Stephen Morgan; Mike Hogue; Sean Tomlinson.
Drain: Mayor — Benjamin M. Simons; Rusty Savage. Council Position 2 — Jennifer Trotter. Position 4 — Rance Pilley.
Elkton: Council, three seats — No candidates filed.
Glendale: Mayor — Crystal Martin. Council Position 3 — Audina Jephson. Position 4 — Ginger White. Position 6 — William (Bill) Woodard.
Myrtle Creek: Mayor — Luke Dillon. Council Position 2 — Jamie McElmurry. Position 4 — Tyson Duncan; Diana Larson.
Oakland: Mayor — Bette Keehley; Ron Pike. Council, two seats — Sky Ironplow; Jan Wier; Tom Hasvold.
Reedsport: Mayor — Rob Wright; John Carter; Allen D. Teitzel. Council Position 4 — Scott Kent. Position 5 — Cindy Wegner; Jef Walls. Position 6 — Rick Gilliland; Debby Turner.
Riddle: Mayor — Aaron W. Christensen. Council Position 1 — Debbie Sue Carnes. Position 4 — Shira Randall. Position 5 — Jane Z. Mitchell.
Roseburg: Mayor — Max Smoot; David Bolhuis; Steve Loosley. Ward 1, Position 1 — R.J. Mills. Ward 2, Position 1 — Mike Baker. Ward 3, Position 1 — Matt Kowal; Samuel Denney. Ward 4, Position 1 — Ruth Smith; Tiffany Fouse.
Sutherlin: Mayor — Michelle Sumner; Shawn New. Council, three seats — Terry Brock; Lisa L. Woods; Debbie Hamilton; Brent Hunsaker.
Winston: Mayor — Christie Glen-Knutson. Ward 1, Position 2 — Dolores (Dorie) White. Ward 2, Position 2 — Nicholas J. Wiggins.
Yoncalla: Mayor — Pauline Kingery. Council Position 1 — Mike Grimes. Position 2, unexpired term — Thomas R. McDonald. Position 3 — Harold M. Gilpin.
Coos County
Bandon: Mayor — Joshua Adamson; Mary Schamehorn*. Council, three seats — Raymond Ahumada; Dan Chandler; Madeline Seymour; Chris Powell; Renée Taylor; Dave Zaragoza.
Coos Bay: Mayor — Joe Benetti* — unopposed. Council, three seats — Sara Stephens; Jacob Niebergall; Carmen Matthews.
Coquille: Mayor — Sam Flaherty*; Kathryn Simonetti. Council, three seats — Scott Bready; R. Paul Frasier*; Claire Martin; Jo Teel.
Lakeside: Mayor — Nikki Wood. Council, three seats — Elaine L. Armstrong; Teri Macduff; Alan G. Pointer; Randy Thomas.
Myrtle Point: Mayor — Samantha Clayburn. Council, three seats — Ivan Hawker; Amy Ligons; Howard Wilson.
North Bend: Mayor — Jessica Engelke*; Harry Haines VII. Council, three seats — Jenny E. Jones*; Mary Jo Golder; Susanna Noordhoff; Garrett R. King.
Powers: Mayor — Fred Fry. Council, three seats — Cheryl Dombrose; Kathryn Rector.
Curry County
Brookings: Mayor — Jim Jollota; Council Position 3 — John Herzog; Council Position 4 — Tony Bond
Port Orford: City Council — Sara Lovendahl*; Margot Truini.
Gold Beach: Council Position 1 — Cory Southern. Position 3 — Christine Stephenson. Position 5 — No candidate filed.
Klamath County
Chiloquin: Council Position 2 — No candidate filed. Position 4 — No candidate filed. Position 6 — No candidate filed.
Bonanza: Mayor — Ashlie Pence (Petersen). Council Position 2 — Honey Banegas. Position 3 — Bob Scott. Position 4 — Tiffany M. Totten. Position 5 — Roland Scott.
Malin: Mayor — Ryan T. Bartholomew. City Council, three positions — Heath L. Haywood; John A. Hughto; Brandon Zieg.
Merrill: Council Position 2 — Brian P. Bicknell; Joanne Johnson. Position 3 — Isaac Nunn. Position 4 — No candidate filed.
Klamath Falls: Ward 3 — Terra C. Russo. Ward 4 — Abbie McClung. Ward 5 — Cliff Foster; Marc D. Cross.
City ballot measures
Jackson County
Measure 15-243 — Ashland
Would require voter approval for most new or increased fees or taxes on city utility bills that are unrelated to providing utility services, with an exception for inflation-based increases.
Douglas County
Measure 10-215 — Reedsport: Would prohibit state-licensed psilocybin product manufacturers and service centers within Reedsport.
Measure 10-217 — Sutherlin: Would repeal the city's prohibition on state-licensed marijuana facilities once updated state-authorized regulations are in place.
Measure 10-218 — Sutherlin: Would impose a 3% local tax on retail marijuana sales if marijuana retail sales become authorized within the city.
Coos County
Measure 6-231 — Bandon
Would increase the city’s transient lodging tax.
Measure 6-230 — Coos Bay
Would amend the city charter to allocate at least 70% of transient lodging tax revenue to tourism, allow up to 30% for other city purposes, and make the municipal judge position optional.
Measure 6-232 — North Bend
Would impose a five-year local-option tax for municipal pool operations and maintenance.
Special district / school district ballot measures
Jackson County
Josephine County
Measure 17-128 — Williams Rural Fire Protection District: Would impose a five-year local-option levy of $1.35 per $1,000 assessed value beginning July 2027 to maintain 24-hour staffing and support fire and emergency services, training, equipment and facilities.
Measure 17-130 — Grants Pass School District No. 7: Would authorize $10.89 million in general-obligation bonds for school facility and safety improvements and qualify the district for an $8.168 million state matching grant; estimated tax rate is about $0.10 per $1,000 assessed value.
Douglas County
Measure 10-216 — Glide School District 12: Would authorize up to $16.515 million in bonds for school safety, security, accessibility, classroom and facility improvements and secure a $6.126 million state matching grant; the district says the estimated annual tax rate is not expected to exceed its current $0.91 per $1,000 bond levy rate.
Klamath County
Measure 18-145 — Chemult Rural Fire Protection District: Would impose a five-year local-option tax of $1.25 per $1,000 of assessed value for fire and emergency medical service operations and maintenance, including support for two additional full-time EMT positions.