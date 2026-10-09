Election 2026: What to know in Oregon

Oregon voters have a lot of choices to make this November general election. They’re choosing a governor, half of their state Senators and all their state House representatives, as well as county and city officials and a plethora of county and local ballot measures. Something they won’t be weighing in on will be statewide ballot initiatives. For the first time since voters passed the initiative power into Oregon law in 1902, no citizen initiatives qualified for the general ballot.

Below you’ll find all the information you’ll need to register and vote in Oregon, and a listing of races and ballot measures being put before voters in jurisdictions across Southern Oregon.

How to register and vote

To register online to vote — Oregon online voter registration

To check your voter registration or track your ballot at My Vote — My Vote

Key Dates

October 13 – deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election

October 14 – Counties begin mailing ballots to active voters in Oregon

October 27 – Last recommended day to return ballots by mail

November 3 at 8 p.m. – Last day to return ballots using a drop box

Ballots are not mailed to voters with an inactive status. If My Vote shows you are inactive, please update your registration or contact your county elections office.

For information on candidates, ballot measures and other voting facts, go to the Oregon Voter’s Pamphlet online

What’s on the ballot:

* Incumbent

Federal offices

U.S. Senate

Jeff Merkley* (D); David Brock Smith (R); Gary Lyndon Dye (L); Chris Henry (Progressive/Pacific Green)

U.S. Representative, District2

Cliff Bentz* (R); Chris Beck (D/Independent)

U.S. Representative, District 4

Val Hoyle* (D/Working Families); Monique DeSpain (R/Libertarian); Justin Filip (Pacific Green/Progressive)

State offices

Governor

Tina Kotek* (D/Working Families); Christine Drazan (R/Libertarian); Brett Smith (Pacific Green)

Oregon State Senate District 3

Brad Hicks (R); Clay Bearnson (Independent); Denise D. Krause (D)

Oregon State House District 1

Court Boice* (R); Bret Cecil (D)

Oregon State House District 2

Virgle J. Osborne* (R)

Oregon State House District 3

Dwayne Yunker* (R); Susan Fischer-Maki (D)

Oregon State House District 4

Alek Skarlatos* (R)

Oregon State House District 5

Alexander Krigsvold (R); Pam Marsh* (D)

Oregon State House District 6

Kim Wallan* (R); John P. Holm (D)

Oregon State House District 9

John Ezra Scheirman (D); Claire Lynn (R)

Oregon State House District 55

Colby M. Simmons (D); E. Werner Reschke* (R)

Oregon State House District 56

Emily G. McIntire* (R)

State ballot measures

None on the ballot this November

County offices

Jackson County Commission

Position 1 — Lyndi Reichenbach; Rick Dyer*

Position 3 — Isabella Lee Tibbetts; Colleen Roberts*

Erik Neumann / JPR The Josephine County courthouse in Grants Pass. A citizens group is proposing changes to the county's charter for the May 2024 election.

Josephine County Commission

Position 1 — John West; Colene Martin*

Position 2 — Chad Hansen; Mark Jones

Josephine County Sheriff

Dave Daniel*; Jonathan Knapp

Josephine County Treasurer

Dustin Calvo*; Simon Hare

Coos County Clerk

Julie A. Brecke*

Coos County Sheriff

Gabe Fabrizio*; M.A. Kinnaird

Curry County District Attorney

Kevin Kelley*

Curry County Commissioner, Position 1

Lynn Coker*; Jeremy Dumire

Douglas County Commission, Position 3

Chris Boice*; Steve Hammerson

Klamath County Clerk

Sally-Ann Palcovich; Rejeana Jackson

Klamath County Treasurer

Vickie Noel*

County ballot measures

Josephine County

Measure 17-129 — Josephine County: Would renew the existing five-year $0.93 per $1,000 local-option levy for adult jail and juvenile detention operations beginning in 2027-28; the county estimates approximately $57.1 million in revenue over five years.

City offices

Jackson County

Ashland City Council, four at-large seats

Linda Adams; Jack Buckley; Teresa Cisneros; Brian Hellwig; Bob Kaplan*; Kerry Kencairn; Ronan Kilkelly; Clarinda Merripen; Brandon Polanco; Dan Ruby; Victoria Slaboda; Aydin Timmons

Ashland Parks Commission, three four-year seats — Jeff Bonnington; Michael Dotson; Russell Feingold; Brian Long; Alison Wren; David Young

Ashland Municipal Judge — Ryan Mulkins*

Medford

Ward 1 — Brian N. Sjothun

Ward 2 — Michael Williams; Beto Vargas; Chris Ryan

Ward 3 — Kevin Stine*; Abigail Mace

Ward 4 — Nick Card*; Alan Jackson

Central Point

Ward 1 — Neil M. Olsen Ward 2 — Adam Korth; Jerry De La Fuente Ward 3 — Sarah Roberts

Eagle Point

Mayor — Kathy Sell City Council, three seats — Michael Stanek; Colton Cochran; Bradley E. Hewitt

Gold Hill

Mayor — Melia Biedscheid City Council, three seats — Sherylene Stancliff; Joe Berggren; Rick Martin; Bob Davis-Guy

Jacksonville

City Council, three seats — Andrew Hellenthal*; Beth Lindsay; Talon J. Reed*

Phoenix

Mayor — Al Muelhoefer City Council, three seats — Michael Shunk; Kim Hosford; Tim Larive

Rogue River

City Council, three seats — Dee Copley; Mark Allen Minegar; Sherrie K. Moss

Shady Cove

Mayor — Terry D. Rasmussen City Council, two 4-year seats — Natalie Swendener; Paige Winfrey City Council, 2-year unexpired term — Samuel Clark

Talent

Mayor — Daniel Collay Position 1 — Colette Paré-Miller Position 2, 2-year unexpired term — Donna Ruiz Position 3 — Nicole Greider Position 5 — Kevin Smith

Butte Falls

Mayor — Gerald B. Scriven Position 4 — Stacy Christine Equitz Position 5 — Jerry Lynne Scriven; Loretta J. Ellis Position 6 — Doug L. Ownby

Josephine County

Roman Battaglia / JPR The City Hall in Grants Pass.

Grants Pass City Council

Ward 1 — Michael J. O’Coyne; Rob Pell*

Ward 2 — Erin Cook; Rick Riker*; Candy Rosenberg

Ward 3 — Seth Benham*; Konnor Kirkpatrick

Ward 4 — Tom Bradbeer

Cave Junction

Mayor, 2-year term — Jesse Dugas*; Barbara Howard

Council Position 1, 4-year term — Stacey Grabarz (unopposed)

Council Position 3, 4-year term — Jean Ann Miles* (unopposed)

Douglas County

Canyonville: Mayor — Christine Morgan; Jeremy Mayfield. Council, three seats — Michael Sprague; Luke Suhr; Louise Barton; Craig M. Gully; Jeannie Louise Weakley; Paige McMahon; Stephen Morgan; Mike Hogue; Sean Tomlinson.

Drain: Mayor — Benjamin M. Simons; Rusty Savage. Council Position 2 — Jennifer Trotter. Position 4 — Rance Pilley.

Elkton: Council, three seats — No candidates filed.

Glendale: Mayor — Crystal Martin. Council Position 3 — Audina Jephson. Position 4 — Ginger White. Position 6 — William (Bill) Woodard.

Myrtle Creek: Mayor — Luke Dillon. Council Position 2 — Jamie McElmurry. Position 4 — Tyson Duncan; Diana Larson.

Oakland: Mayor — Bette Keehley; Ron Pike. Council, two seats — Sky Ironplow; Jan Wier; Tom Hasvold.

Reedsport: Mayor — Rob Wright; John Carter; Allen D. Teitzel. Council Position 4 — Scott Kent. Position 5 — Cindy Wegner; Jef Walls. Position 6 — Rick Gilliland; Debby Turner.

Riddle: Mayor — Aaron W. Christensen. Council Position 1 — Debbie Sue Carnes. Position 4 — Shira Randall. Position 5 — Jane Z. Mitchell.

Roseburg: Mayor — Max Smoot; David Bolhuis; Steve Loosley. Ward 1, Position 1 — R.J. Mills. Ward 2, Position 1 — Mike Baker. Ward 3, Position 1 — Matt Kowal; Samuel Denney. Ward 4, Position 1 — Ruth Smith; Tiffany Fouse.

Sutherlin: Mayor — Michelle Sumner; Shawn New. Council, three seats — Terry Brock; Lisa L. Woods; Debbie Hamilton; Brent Hunsaker.

Winston: Mayor — Christie Glen-Knutson. Ward 1, Position 2 — Dolores (Dorie) White. Ward 2, Position 2 — Nicholas J. Wiggins.

Yoncalla: Mayor — Pauline Kingery. Council Position 1 — Mike Grimes. Position 2, unexpired term — Thomas R. McDonald. Position 3 — Harold M. Gilpin.

Coos County

Bandon: Mayor — Joshua Adamson; Mary Schamehorn*. Council, three seats — Raymond Ahumada; Dan Chandler; Madeline Seymour; Chris Powell; Renée Taylor; Dave Zaragoza.

Coos Bay: Mayor — Joe Benetti* — unopposed. Council, three seats — Sara Stephens; Jacob Niebergall; Carmen Matthews.

Coquille: Mayor — Sam Flaherty*; Kathryn Simonetti. Council, three seats — Scott Bready; R. Paul Frasier*; Claire Martin; Jo Teel.

Lakeside: Mayor — Nikki Wood. Council, three seats — Elaine L. Armstrong; Teri Macduff; Alan G. Pointer; Randy Thomas.

Myrtle Point: Mayor — Samantha Clayburn. Council, three seats — Ivan Hawker; Amy Ligons; Howard Wilson.

North Bend: Mayor — Jessica Engelke*; Harry Haines VII. Council, three seats — Jenny E. Jones*; Mary Jo Golder; Susanna Noordhoff; Garrett R. King.

Powers: Mayor — Fred Fry. Council, three seats — Cheryl Dombrose; Kathryn Rector.

Curry County

Brookings: Mayor — Jim Jollota; Council Position 3 — John Herzog; Council Position 4 — Tony Bond

Port Orford: City Council — Sara Lovendahl*; Margot Truini.

Gold Beach: Council Position 1 — Cory Southern. Position 3 — Christine Stephenson. Position 5 — No candidate filed.

Klamath County

Chiloquin: Council Position 2 — No candidate filed. Position 4 — No candidate filed. Position 6 — No candidate filed.

Bonanza: Mayor — Ashlie Pence (Petersen). Council Position 2 — Honey Banegas. Position 3 — Bob Scott. Position 4 — Tiffany M. Totten. Position 5 — Roland Scott.

Malin: Mayor — Ryan T. Bartholomew. City Council, three positions — Heath L. Haywood; John A. Hughto; Brandon Zieg.

Merrill: Council Position 2 — Brian P. Bicknell; Joanne Johnson. Position 3 — Isaac Nunn. Position 4 — No candidate filed.

Klamath Falls: Ward 3 — Terra C. Russo. Ward 4 — Abbie McClung. Ward 5 — Cliff Foster; Marc D. Cross.

Roman Battaglia / Jefferson Public Radio The Ashland City Hall building, across from Ashland Plaza

City ballot measures

Jackson County

Measure 15-243 — Ashland

Would require voter approval for most new or increased fees or taxes on city utility bills that are unrelated to providing utility services, with an exception for inflation-based increases.

Douglas County

Measure 10-215 — Reedsport: Would prohibit state-licensed psilocybin product manufacturers and service centers within Reedsport.

Measure 10-217 — Sutherlin: Would repeal the city's prohibition on state-licensed marijuana facilities once updated state-authorized regulations are in place.

Measure 10-218 — Sutherlin: Would impose a 3% local tax on retail marijuana sales if marijuana retail sales become authorized within the city.

Coos County

Measure 6-231 — Bandon

Would increase the city’s transient lodging tax.

Measure 6-230 — Coos Bay

Would amend the city charter to allocate at least 70% of transient lodging tax revenue to tourism, allow up to 30% for other city purposes, and make the municipal judge position optional.

Measure 6-232 — North Bend

Would impose a five-year local-option tax for municipal pool operations and maintenance.

Special district / school district ballot measures

Jackson County

Measure 15-244 — Jackson County Vector Control District: Would impose a new five-year local-option levy of $0.05 per $1,000 of assessed value beginning in fiscal year 2027–28 for mosquito, fly and tick monitoring and control, disease surveillance, staffing, equipment and public education.

Josephine County

Measure 17-128 — Williams Rural Fire Protection District: Would impose a five-year local-option levy of $1.35 per $1,000 assessed value beginning July 2027 to maintain 24-hour staffing and support fire and emergency services, training, equipment and facilities.

Measure 17-130 — Grants Pass School District No. 7: Would authorize $10.89 million in general-obligation bonds for school facility and safety improvements and qualify the district for an $8.168 million state matching grant; estimated tax rate is about $0.10 per $1,000 assessed value.

Douglas County

Measure 10-216 — Glide School District 12: Would authorize up to $16.515 million in bonds for school safety, security, accessibility, classroom and facility improvements and secure a $6.126 million state matching grant; the district says the estimated annual tax rate is not expected to exceed its current $0.91 per $1,000 bond levy rate.

Klamath County

Measure 18-145 — Chemult Rural Fire Protection District: Would impose a five-year local-option tax of $1.25 per $1,000 of assessed value for fire and emergency medical service operations and maintenance, including support for two additional full-time EMT positions.

General Election News