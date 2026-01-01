Charities mobilize to help residents after Redding flood

Redding residents affected by recent flooding will soon have a place to turn for help.

The American Red Cross plans to open a multi-agency resource center from Friday, Jan. 2, to Sunday, Jan. 4, at the Northern Valley Catholic Social Services building in Redding to assist residents recovering from the flood.

Other organizations taking part include California Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, Redding Community Emergency Response Team, Legal Services of Northern California, Team Rubicon and the United Way of Northern California.

A Dec. 21 storm surge, which officials called a 50-year event, overwhelmed parts of the city’s drainage system, causing flooding and damaging homes. Emergency crews conducted around 60 water-related rescues within four hours. One motorist died after becoming stuck in floodwaters.

“What was surprising to me was hearing people tell me stories about what it looked like when the storm was happening,” American Red Cross spokesman Steve Walsh said. “How fast the water came in, how high it was. It varied from a few inches to a couple of people saying it was up to their waist.”

Last week, the Red Cross handed out cleanup kits to 77 households and surveyed property damage, Walsh said. The upcoming Red Cross center will serve as a resource hub for those who experienced property damage in the storm.

“Sometimes, I think people just don't know what questions to ask, because it's very overwhelming to… have your home destroyed by a natural disaster,” Walsh said. “That's one of the reasons why we're doing this, is so that we can proactively say, ‘You might not know this, but this is the kind of help that you're eligible for.’”

Redding and Shasta County have issued emergency declarations to speed recovery efforts and open opportunities for financial aid. Meanwhile, city crews have been busy inspecting and clearing more than 200 miles of storm drainage systems.

Those who need to dispose of damaged items, like furniture, should check the city’s website for guidance.

The deadline to report flood-related property damage to a Shasta County business or home is Jan. 8.

