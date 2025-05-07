Thurs 9:40 | New study: risk of severe flooding in the Pacific Northwest is rising

A powerful earthquake, combined with rising sea levels, could significantly increase flood risks in the Pacific Northwest, impacting thousands of residents and properties in Northern California, Oregon, and Washington, according to a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The study, titled “Increased flood exposure in the Pacific Northwest following earthquake-driven subsidence and sea-level rise,” found that a major earthquake could cause coastal land to sink up to 6.5 feet. This would expand the federally-designated 1% coastal floodplain (an area with a 1-in-100 chance of flooding each year) by 35-116 square miles.

Joining the Exchange to discuss the findings of the report is Dr. Harvey Kelsey, a research associate and co-author of the study at Cal Poly Humboldt.