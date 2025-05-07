© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Thurs 9:40 | New study: risk of severe flooding in the Pacific Northwest is rising

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published May 7, 2025 at 11:26 AM PDT
Flood waters from the Eel River spill onto a road in Loleta.
Cal Poly Humboldt
Flood waters from the Eel River spill onto a road in Loleta.

A powerful earthquake, combined with rising sea levels, could significantly increase flood risks in the Pacific Northwest, impacting thousands of residents and properties in Northern California, Oregon, and Washington, according to a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The study, titled “Increased flood exposure in the Pacific Northwest following earthquake-driven subsidence and sea-level rise,” found that a major earthquake could cause coastal land to sink up to 6.5 feet. This would expand the federally-designated 1% coastal floodplain (an area with a 1-in-100 chance of flooding each year) by 35-116 square miles.

Joining the Exchange to discuss the findings of the report is Dr. Harvey Kelsey, a research associate and co-author of the study at Cal Poly Humboldt.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
