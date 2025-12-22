One dead as flooding hits Shasta County, more rain expected this week

Redding experienced severe flooding over the weekend as a storm system delivered up to 5 inches of rain within 36 hours, with more expected later this week.

As of Monday afternoon, city road closures include Shasta View Drive, Jewell Lane, parts of Highway 273, Old Alturas, North Bonnyview and East Bonnyview. Emergency crews reported active flooding in Mary Lake Park, Shasta View, south Redding and areas of I-5.

Redding Mayor Mike Littau said one person is dead after their vehicle became submerged in water. Police swam to the victim and performed CPR.

“We had several acts of heroism by first responders,” Littau said in a Facebook post.

He said the city is concerned that rain later in the week may have an even bigger impact than what residents saw over the weekend.

The Redding Police Department said in a statement that officers have received numerous calls for stranded motorists. Officers are urging drivers to avoid flooded areas.

City officials told residents to use a lull in the storm system on Monday to prepare for more flooding.

“California is still going to be under the gun, with multiple rounds of precipitation expected across northern California,” said Scott Rowe, senior service hydrologist and meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento. “We do expect renewed precipitation, moderate to heavy at times, to return to Redding later this afternoon or evening.”

Rowe said heavy rains are expected in parts of Shasta County through Christmas.

“Much of Northern California is saturated and so any additional rainfall that we do realize will run off and enter the waterways,” he said.