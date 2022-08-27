Rum Creek Fire prompts mandatory evacuations in Josephine County

Evacuation details and additional resources can be found here.

Strong winds and hot temperatures caused the fire to more than doubled in size overnight to 4,319 acres as of Saturday morning. Fire growth has been moving south and east of its initial footprint.

No structures or homes have been burned, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. Governor Kate Brown invoked the emergency conflagration act in response to the fire on Friday night. That declaration allows the Oregon State Fire Marshal to take command of the incident.

A section of the Rogue River near Hog Creek is closed and fire officials are discouraging the use of Galice Road to allow firefighter and emergency crews to operate.

A wildfire evacuation center is being held at the Josephine County Fairgrounds in Grants Pass. The facility is available for wildfire evacuees as well as livestock.

There has been one fatality associated with the Rum Creek Fire. Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon was struck by a tree and killed on August 18 while working. Taylor was the owner and operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, a local forestry company. A public memorial for Taylor will be held on Monday, August 29 at 10:00 a.m. at Harry and David Field in Medford. Members of the public are invited to attend.