JPR News wildfire tracker

CALIFORNIA: MCKINNEY FIRE

Updated Aug. 2, 2022 1:00 P.M.

Where: Communities west of Yreka on Highway 96

Counties: Siskiyou

Size: 56,165 acres | Containment: 0%

Cause: Under investigation

Fatalities: 4

Latest conditions: Lower temperatures and higher relative humidity, including rain over some areas of the fire, moderated fire behavior allowed firefighters to make good progress on the fire yesterday. In the absence of the explosive fire behavior observed previously, firefighters were able to take a more direct posture and engage directly on the McKinney, China 2, and Alex fires.

On the McKinney Fire west of Yreka, direct line has been initiated along Humbug Ridge down to Baldy Gap. This area received significant rain Sunday night, and the wet fuels will allow line improvement to continue over the next few days. On the southeast portion of the fire, dozers are working east to open up access to the fireline from Scott Bar. This will allow crews and equipment to have better access to the fire. Crews are also working around structures in that area. Dozers are working the northwest corner while four hotshot crews build direct line on the northern edge.

The China 2 fire has burned up to dozer lines on China Peak as well as to Highway 96. Firefighters will continue to work those lines to hold the fire. Engine crews are prepping structures south of Highway 96.

There was no significant movement on the Alex Fire. Helicopters assisted hand crews on the ground with water drops.

Today firefighters will continue to look for areas on the fires where they can have direct attack opportunities as well as work to place contingency line in areas where direct attack is not possible. Life, firefighter safety, and property remain the most significant priority to the incident. The combination of moisture and thunderstorms in the forecast are creating an unstable atmosphere which may make firefighting conditions much more hazardous with wind speeds potentially reaching 50 mph during those storms.

California Interagency Incident Management Team 2 in unified command with CAL FIRE assumed command of the McKinney Fire at 6:00 a.m. this morning. California Interagency Incident Management Team 10 has assumed command of the China 2, Alex and surrounding lightning fires, now known as the Yeti Complex. Information for the Yeti Complex will continue to be posted on the Klamath NF, CALFIRE SKU sites, and will have its own Inciweb page set up for the incident.

Weather: The Red Flag Fire Warning for abundant lightning on dry fuels has been extended through Tuesday.

Community meeting: A community meeting for residents effected by the fire was held on Monday, August 1. It can be viewed here.

Evacuations: Multiple Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect. For current updates on evacuations, visit https://www.facebook.com/SiskiyouCountySheriff and https://www.facebook.com/SiskiyouCountyOES Additional evacuation information and a map can be found on the Zonehaven site at: https://community.zonehaven.com/website

The following road closures have been established: Highway 96 remains closed through the fire area.

The Pacific Crest Trail Association and Forest Service announced the closure of a 110-mile section of the popular hiking trail on Saturday, urging hikers in the area to evacuate to the nearest town. The closure stretches from Etna Summit to Mt. Ashland, across the Oregon border.

Evacuation center: A shelter has been established at the Weed Community Center, 161 E Lincoln Ave., Weed, CA 96094.

Structural damage: Over 100 structures have been destroyed, including several homes. The majority of structures damaged are in Klamath River.

Daily smoke outlook: Oregon Department of Environmental Quality's Oregon smokemap

Animal evacuations: Dogs, cats and livestock found around the perimeter of the McKinney Fire are being kept at several locations in Siskiyou County. Found animals are listed on the Siskiyou County animal control website.

Where to get more information:

InciWeb

CAL FIRE

Klamath National Forest

Siskiyou County sheriff's office