Siskiyou Crest Ecoregional Conservation Assessment Presentation at Dunbar Farms

Siskiyou Crest Ecoregional Conservation Assessment

A presentation by Dr. Dominick DellaSala

Tuesday, October 13th at Dunbar Farms in Medford at 6pm

The Siskiyou Crest Ecoregional Conservation Assessment is Published!

The science is in!

World-renowned conservation scientist Dr. Dominick DellaSala will present his team's just-published findings that document the amazing biodiversity to be found throughout the Siskiyou Crest region.

Join us for a night of discovery as we learn just how precious our wild places are and why their protection is essential. The exhaustive data gathering and mapping have been years in the making.

Come to the presentation at Dunbar Farms Tuesday October 13th at 6pm!

Please RSVP by October 11th.

The open-access, scientific journal Diversity published the paper, An Ecoregional Conservation Assessment for the Klamath-Siskiyou Ecoregion and Proposed Siskiyou Crest Climate Refuge, Southwest Oregon and Northern California, USA. This Ecoregional Conservation Assessment (ECA) provides an in-depth look at the values of the Siskiyou Crest region, charts a path towards protection targets of 30% and 50% of the landscape, models future climate scenarios, identifies climate refugia attributes, examines wildfire severity across the landscape, and identifies high-value connectivity corridors for focal species like the northern spotted owl and Pacific fisher in the Siskiyou Crest region.

As a companion to the peer-reviewed Assessment, Dr. DellaSala’s team has created a general audience-friendly Atlas that requires less technical and scientific background. It offers summaries of all the most important ECA findings and is a great resource in itself.

Don't miss one of the most important environmental events of the year!

Food and Drinks Available from Dunbar Farms at the event!

Admission to the presentation is FREE, and we recommend reserving your spot soon. Please register by October 10th!

Our hosts, Dunbar Farms, will also be offering optional food and drinks for sale!

Dinner is your choice of panini with a green side salad. Simply skip the meal choice option when you register if you don't plan to eat at the event.

If you’d like an optional dinner, choose one of the selections below on the event registration page and pay at the event. By ordering ahead, Dunbar Farms will be able to serve your food more promptly at the event.

-Turkey Pesto Panini

-Italian Panini

-Veggie Panini

-Grilled Cheese

*Gluten free and vegan cheese options are available

Please select your preferred dinner option at the same time you reserve your seats by clicking on the "Reserve a spot" button on the registration page. Dunbar Farms will collect payment for food and drinks at the event.

Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will also be available for sale.