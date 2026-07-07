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Rogue River Drift Boat & Kayak Derby (+ after party for all)

Rogue River Drift Boat & Kayak Derby (+ after party for all)

1st annual Upper Rogue River derby! Drift boats, kayaks, and inflatable kayaks welcome. Timed race along the Rogue ending with a concert and after party. Cash and other prizes, bragging rights on "Derby cup" trophy. For more information or to register email driftboatderby@gmail.com.

Inflatable kayaks launch from the fish hatchery at 2:30 pm and drift boats launch from Casey Park at 3:00 pm. There will be volunteers to mark start and end times for the race. Then join the party at Riverside Restaurant & Bar.

Everyone is welcome to join the derby party festivities to cheer racers and enjoy a live band, games, and food! Make an afternoon and evening of it and stay for all the fun on the river and off!

Riverside Restaurant & Bar
02:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Riverside Restaurant & Bar
541-878-7303
driftboatderby@gmail.com
https://www.theriversideshadycove.com/
Riverside Restaurant & Bar
21900 OR-62
Shady Cove, Oregon 97539
(541) 878-7303
driftboatderby@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/share/1HQcyAUoAa/