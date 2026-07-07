Rogue River Drift Boat & Kayak Derby (+ after party for all)

1st annual Upper Rogue River derby! Drift boats, kayaks, and inflatable kayaks welcome. Timed race along the Rogue ending with a concert and after party. Cash and other prizes, bragging rights on "Derby cup" trophy. For more information or to register email driftboatderby@gmail.com.

Inflatable kayaks launch from the fish hatchery at 2:30 pm and drift boats launch from Casey Park at 3:00 pm. There will be volunteers to mark start and end times for the race. Then join the party at Riverside Restaurant & Bar.

Everyone is welcome to join the derby party festivities to cheer racers and enjoy a live band, games, and food! Make an afternoon and evening of it and stay for all the fun on the river and off!