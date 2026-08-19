2026 KS Wild Annual Dinner

We invite you to celebrate our shared public lands for KS Wild & Rogue Riverkeeper's biggest fundraiser and party of the year: our 2026 Annual Dinner!

This is an event where generations of environmental advocates come together to share stories, see old friends, make new friends, and connect to this place we love—the Klamath-Siskiyou region.

We will kick off the evening at 5pm with a happy hour featuring live music by Bekkah McAlvage, an open bar with a great local drink selection, and an appetizer spread. You will be served a healthy, locally-sourced four course meal prepared by Marion Heinz of Heart Full Catering and will have the opportunity to win BIG win our live auction. We will offer a short but powerful program to provide you with special updates to our current work and exactly where your support will be the most impactful for the future of our public lands.

Tickets for this event are limited. We typically sell out of all available tickets for this event, so don't wait to secure your spot at the conservation party of the year!

