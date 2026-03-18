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18th International Conference and Exhibition on Pharmacology, Drug Discovery, and Pharmacotherapy

18th International Conference and Exhibition on Pharmacology, Drug Discovery, and Pharmacotherapy

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

We are pleased to welcome your organization to participate as a Sponsor, Exhibitor, Speaker, Delegate, or Poster Presenter at the 18th International Conference and Exhibition on Pharmacology, Drug Discovery, and Pharmacotherapy, scheduled for December 1–2, 2026, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with a virtual participation option available.

If you're interested in sponsoring, exhibiting, Speaker, Delegate, or Poster Presenter please let me know, and I'll be happy to share the sponsorship details.

Conference Registration: https://pharmacy.ucgconferences.com/registration

We look forward to welcoming you!
--------
Thanks and Regards
Dr. Richard Raven MD, Ph.D.
Chief Organizing Secretariat | UCG

Kuala Lumpur, malaysia
08:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Utilitarian Conferences Gathering
2076890407
pathology@universeconferences.com
https://pathology.universeconferences.com/

Artist Group Info

Dr.Richard Raven
alwaysrichardraven@gmail.com
https://pharmacy.ucgconferences.com/
Kuala Lumpur, malaysia
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Kuala Lumpur, 25314
551792927
alwaysrichardraven@gmail.com
https://pharmacy.ucgconferences.com/