Dear Friends and Colleagues,

We are pleased to welcome your organization to participate as a Sponsor, Exhibitor, Speaker, Delegate, or Poster Presenter at the 18th International Conference and Exhibition on Pharmacology, Drug Discovery, and Pharmacotherapy, scheduled for December 1–2, 2026, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with a virtual participation option available.

If you're interested in sponsoring, exhibiting, Speaker, Delegate, or Poster Presenter please let me know, and I'll be happy to share the sponsorship details.

Conference Registration: https://pharmacy.ucgconferences.com/registration

We look forward to welcoming you!

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Thanks and Regards

Dr. Richard Raven MD, Ph.D.

Chief Organizing Secretariat | UCG