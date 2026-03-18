18th International Conference and Exhibition on Pharmacology, Drug Discovery, and Pharmacotherapy
18th International Conference and Exhibition on Pharmacology, Drug Discovery, and Pharmacotherapy
Dear Friends and Colleagues,
We are pleased to welcome your organization to participate as a Sponsor, Exhibitor, Speaker, Delegate, or Poster Presenter at the 18th International Conference and Exhibition on Pharmacology, Drug Discovery, and Pharmacotherapy, scheduled for December 1–2, 2026, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with a virtual participation option available.
If you're interested in sponsoring, exhibiting, Speaker, Delegate, or Poster Presenter please let me know, and I'll be happy to share the sponsorship details.
Conference Registration: https://pharmacy.ucgconferences.com/registration
We look forward to welcoming you!
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Thanks and Regards
Dr. Richard Raven MD, Ph.D.
Chief Organizing Secretariat | UCG
Kuala Lumpur, malaysia
08:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Utilitarian Conferences Gathering
2076890407
pathology@universeconferences.com
Artist Group Info
Dr.Richard Raven
alwaysrichardraven@gmail.com
Kuala Lumpur, malaysia
Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaKuala Lumpur, 25314
551792927
alwaysrichardraven@gmail.com