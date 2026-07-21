New play space in Eureka offers social recreation tailored for kids with disabilities

The nonprofit Play Street launched after President and Executive Director Shannon Townsend-Bettis and a group of other moms realized there wasn't a space designed for children like theirs.

Play Street is "designed for children with disabilities because children with disabilities experience a little bit more barriers to access for social recreation opportunities," Townsend-Bettis said. "We're just trying to remove as many of those barriers as possible."

The space features a calming environment for children with sensory needs, including dimmer lights and a vibroacoustic ball pit with soothing vibrations.

Play Street A child plays in the sensory room at Play Street in Eureka.

Only a limited number of children are allowed at a time, so the space never gets too loud.

It also has a maker space with crafts, a backyard play area, a private quiet room and a cot to be used as a changing station.

Play Street is open to children of all abilities but is focused on meeting the needs of children with disabilities.

Townsend-Bettis said growing up, she didn't understand what a disability was. She hopes Play Street offers a place to build new friendships.

"I'd like for my daughter's peers to be raised differently and to be aware of what disabilities are and to understand that that doesn't change anything," she said. "You can still be friends with someone who has a disability, and differences are great, and we all are different in many different ways."

Kimberly Ann Photography Children play with an interactive projector at Play Street in Eureka.

In the future, Townsend-Bettis also plans to start a peer-led advocacy program to help parents navigate the complexity of having disabled children.

"What I'm really looking forward to down the pike with our parent advocacy program is to really help engage and encourage and really enliven the parent community here in Humboldt and beyond," she said. "Just be an extra resource."

Townsend-Bettis said during the long, difficult process of her daughter being diagnosed with a developmental delay, she was depressed and found help in other parents.

Now, Townsend-Bettis hopes Play Street can be a resource for children and their parents, too.

Because of the cap on participants, families are encouraged to sign up online to reserve a time slot.