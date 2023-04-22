Cassandra Profita

Cassandra ProfitaOregon Public Broadcasting
A $1.6 billion class-action lawsuit that accuses the utility PacifiCorp of failing to shut off its power lines during extreme fire danger in September 2020 heads to trial Monday. It is likely the first time a utility has taken such a class-action case to a jury trial.
Generating money from logging state forestland has been hotly debated. Environmental groups are pushing for more habitat protection while counties want Oregon to meet legal obligation to maximize timber revenue for their benefit.
The opening of Oregon's most valuable commercial fishery will be delayed after testing showed some crabs don't have enough meat in them and others have elevated levels of the toxin domoic acid.
The four-dam teardown brings hope and uncertainty to residents in an area of Southern Oregon and Northern California where drought has made water a source of fierce controversy.
The Yakama and Grand Ronde tribes are asking the Supreme Court to weigh in on their claim that an expansion of Highway 26 in 2008 violated their religious freedom by destroying an ancient burial site, a stone altar and old-growth trees.
After withdrawing a controversial map of wildfire risk on every property statewide, the Oregon Department of Forestry is planning to spend the next year talking with the public and revising the map.
Results from 20 years of stream testing show voluntary program has succeeded in some areas, struggles in others
The Oregon Department of Forestry has rescinded a map that identified the wildfire risk levels on 1.8 million tax lots across the state after being flooded with complaints from concerned property owners.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said the Supreme Court decision undermines 50 years of progress under the federal Clean Air Act.
The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde are hoping a bill backed by several members of Oregon's congressional delegation will overturn a decades-old agreement that restricts tribal fishing and hunting.
The money is part of a $1.1 billion disaster assistance bill that passed last year to help regions across the country recover from a variety of natural disasters over the last three years.
Oregon’s plans to regulate greenhouse gas emissions through a new Climate Protection Program are facing criticism for leaving out natural gas power plants.