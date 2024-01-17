Antonio Sierra

Antonio SierraOregon Public Broadcasting
The U.S. Department of Agriculture painted a dire picture of snow packs in its Jan. 1 water outlook report. That report showed that most Oregon snowpacks were well below normal levels.
Report recommends better pay and more housing assistance for farmworkers in Morrow County and across the state
Oregon's Wallowa County was one of the first to vote against the idea, but a second referendum put to voters this week showed a 21-vote lead for proponents of the bid to join Idaho.
Expert witnesses say the electric utility suffered from a lack of leadership during the 2020 fires.
The new salary scale makes Baker among the best paying districts in a state where the average starting salary is $39,000, according to the Oregon Education Association. The move is making waves as the Legislature mulls a statewide salary floor.
High costs and lack of options felt deeply in Eastern Oregon
A Baker City man is planning a series of events in the region while a professor is collecting data from Pendleton.
Bills would create new rules for pharmaceutical middlemen.
Secretary of State's Office suggests better planning and communication to deal with dwindling and contaminated groundwater.
Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley tour reveals Morrow County residents’ frustration with groundwater inactionResidents want the government to ensure water deliveries and take action against polluters.
The governor-elect is focusing on housing, health care and education during her tour.
Leaders say they now have enough support to lobby state legislatures directly to change state lines.