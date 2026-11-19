The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, comes after gray whale numbers declined precipitously and a toll of dead whales found from Mexico to Alaska has mounted.

The plaintiffs are Oasis Earth, which is based in Alaska; the Center for Biological Diversity, a national organization; and the California-based Earth Island Institute’s International Marine Mammal Project. The defendants are the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service, its administrator and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, whose department oversees NOAA.

The lawsuit faults the Trump administration for missed legal deadlines to respond to an Endangered Species Act listing that Oasis Earth submitted in August of 2025.

That petition cited a sharp decline in gray whale abundance and calf births over the past decade. The number of Eastern North Pacific gray whales was about 26,960, according to a 2015-2016 estimate. But the 2025-2026 estimate puts the total number at about half that, around 14,500, according to NOAA’s California-based Southwest Fisheries Science Center

The latest tally puts this year’s gray whale die-off at 192 animals, including 31 deaths along the coast of Washington state and 27 in Alaska, according to the plaintiffs. That follows a designated “unusual mortality event” of 2019 to 2023, in which 690 gray whales were found dead between Mexico and Alaska. NOAA scientists said the deaths and a corresponding drop in the birth rate were likely the result of changes in sea ice cover in the Alaska summer feeding grounds and reductions in gray whale prey.

A spokesperson for NOAA, reached by email, declined to comment on the lawsuit filed Tuesday, citing the agency’s policy on pending litigation.

The listing petition “remains under consideration,” said the spokesperson, Michael Milstein of NOAA Fisheries’ Southwest Fisheries Science Center.

Eastern and Western populations

The lawsuit, which seeks to compel action on the listing petition, is specific to the Eastern North Pacific population segment of gray whales. Those whales migrate between Mexico and Alaska along the North American coast.

The Western North Pacific population segment, which is found off the coast of Asia, remains listed as endangered. That population segment is believed to have fewer than 300 animals, and they are found between Russia’s Sakhalin Island and Kamchatka Peninsula, according to NOAA.

The Eastern North Pacific population segment has been listed as endangered in the past. The endangered listing was removed in 1994 after the National Marine Fisheries Service, also known as NOAA Fisheries, determined that the population had rebounded to historic levels. A 1999 review affirmed that the population was healthy enough to not need Endangered Species Act protections.

But recent information about the population and effects of the die-offs has been hard to obtain, said Rick Steiner, Oasis Earth’s founder.

NMFS has not publicly released recent information on this year’s whale deaths, Steiner said by email. “The only conduit for this info to the public has been us asking NMFS for the updates and then us collectively releasing that data to the public,” he said. The agency had not released this year’s calf count, either, he said. The plaintiffs estimate this year’s calf count was as low as the record low recorded in 2025, he said.

“The agency is obviously trying to hide the severity of the gray whale decline from the public,” Steiner said.

The 85 calves born in 2025 was the lowest count since agency counts began in 1994, according to NOAA.

According to the listing petition and the lawsuit that followed it, the main threat to Eastern North Pacific gray whales comes from climate change.

Because of climate change, which has induced sea ice loss and altered deepwater marine productivity and food ability, the feeding habitat in the Northern Bering Sea, Chukchi Sea and Beaufort Sea is “severely compromised,” the listing petition said.

Another threat is posed by ship strikes, which appear to have killed at least 14 gray whales this year, according to the lawsuit.

Threats also come from entanglements in fishing gear, oil spills and other pollution, according to the lawsuit and the listing petition.

Alaska Beacon is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Alaska Beacon maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Claire Stremple for questions: info@alaskabeacon.com.

