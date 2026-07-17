Wildfire smoke prompts health warnings across Southern Oregon

As wildfire smoke from the East Evans Creek Fire blankets Southern Oregon, local officials are urging residents to rethink outdoor plans and limit their exposure.

Health and emergency officials recommend staying indoors in well-ventilated buildings, avoiding strenuous exercise outside and checking air quality before heading out. They're also reminding residents to check on neighbors who may be especially vulnerable to smoke and pointing people toward cleaner indoor spaces if they need relief.

Experts are saying to stay inside properly ventilated spaces amid these smoky conditions and to take precautions, such as wearing an N95 mask, when outside.

Sara Jones, with Ashland Fire and Rescue, said air quality this poor is unsafe for anyone. She said children and teens, as well as adults 65 and older, should take extra precautions outdoors.

Jones says people should limit strenuous activities, like running, that increase the heart rate and breathing.

Ashland Emergency Manager Kelly Burns recommended checking AirNow and PurpleAir websites for updated air quality information. Both sites provide interactive maps and air quality reports with guidelines for being outside.

Jones said the websites also show air quality conditions across the country, which could help people identify nearby communities with cleaner air.

“If you know somebody who is impacted by smoke, this is a great weekend to reach out to them just to see if they need a little extra help,” Burns said..

The nonprofit group Opportunities for Housing, Resources and Assistance, or OHRA, reopened its Cleaner Air Center because of the smoky conditions.

Executive Director Dan Cano said the organization focuses on people experiencing homelessness but that everyone needs access to indoor spaces with cleaner air.

“Certain public spaces are open, so we hope they will go there or come to OHRA, whoever is closest, and make sure that they're indoors,” Cano says.

The Cleaner Air Center also provides water and snacks.