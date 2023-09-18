© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Anvil Fire continues to grow east of Port Orford

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published September 18, 2023 at 2:45 PM PDT
A hill covered in birch trees. There is a ground fire underneath the trees at the top of the hill. A wildland firefighter is standing a little lower on the hill.
Wes Lathan
/
Flat and Anvil Fires official information page
A section of the Anvil Fire, September 18, 2023.

The Anvil Fire grew significantly over the weekend. It's burning approximately eight miles east of Port Orford near the Oregon coast.

The fire had grown to around 9,000 acres as of Monday morning, a 4,000 acre increase from Friday. It is zero percent contained.

Evacuation orders and warnings are in effect for homes west of the fire along the Elk River to Highway 101. Residents can sign up for emergency alerts with the Curry County Emergency Management department.

Structure protection crews are working day and night, using sprinklers and hoses to increase humidity, according to officials with Great Basin Team 4, which is fighting the fire.

The Anvil Fire is producing unhealthy air quality in southwest Oregon, including Agness, communities along the Rogue River and Gold Beach.

Fire crews report making good progress over the weekend because of favorable weather conditions.

The possibility of windy conditions later in the week could lead to increased fire growth, according to InciWeb.

A community meeting for the fire will be held Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Sixes Grange Hall in Sixes, Oregon just north of Port Orford. The meeting will also be streamed live on Facebook.

Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia
