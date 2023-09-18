Anvil Fire continues to grow east of Port Orford

The fire had grown to around 9,000 acres as of Monday morning, a 4,000 acre increase from Friday. It is zero percent contained.

Evacuation orders and warnings are in effect for homes west of the fire along the Elk River to Highway 101. Residents can sign up for emergency alerts with the Curry County Emergency Management department.

Structure protection crews are working day and night, using sprinklers and hoses to increase humidity, according to officials with Great Basin Team 4, which is fighting the fire.

The Anvil Fire is producing unhealthy air quality in southwest Oregon, including Agness, communities along the Rogue River and Gold Beach.

Fire crews report making good progress over the weekend because of favorable weather conditions.

The possibility of windy conditions later in the week could lead to increased fire growth, according to InciWeb.

A community meeting for the fire will be held Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Sixes Grange Hall in Sixes, Oregon just north of Port Orford. The meeting will also be streamed live on Facebook.