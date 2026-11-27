The dramatic and dangerous coastal high tides and sneaker waves brought on by king tides are expected to dissipate after Friday. But forecast heavy rain throughout the Thanksgiving holiday weekend could still snarl traffic across much of Oregon and California.

This week’s king tides, which are supercharged by a strong El Niño weather pattern, have flooded beaches, destroyed a pier in Pacifica, California and closed roads along wide swaths of the West Coast.

On Wednesday, a man and his dog were swept away on Cannon Beach by a powerful wave that sped up the shore. Both managed to escape the wave safely.

“The coast has had a slew of hazards for several days now,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Tyler Kranz.

Some advisories and weather warnings are still in effect through much of Thursday.

That includes a flood advisory from Oregon’s central coast up to Washington’s southern coast that ends at 4 p.m. And a more severe flood warning along Oregon’s southern coast that is expected to expire at 7 p.m.

People on the coast are advised to protect flood-prone property, limit travel and be alert for sudden, rising water.

The good news is that after Friday, coastal hazards should begin to wane as the king tides diminish.

“This weekend the sneaker wave threat goes down, no more coastal flooding, king tides are over with, no high winds,” said Kranz. “It’s actually going to be a really nice weekend on the coast.”

Saskia Hatvany / OPB Minor flooding impacts the intersection at Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Stark Street on Nov. 26, 2026, in Portland, Ore. Rain is forecast through Friday this week and could complicate post-Thanksgiving and Black Friday driving.

For much of western Oregon, Thanksgiving morning started out with a downpour of rain that caused some minor flooding in low-lying areas. The forecast for the rest of Thursday looks good for people traveling by road.

But tomorrow is a different story, said Kranz.

“Friday, we have another round of steady rain, and it could be heavy at times, especially from Salem and northward towards the Portland-Vancouver metro area,” he said.

The heavy rain could complicate post-Thanksgiving and Black Friday driving. Rain-flooded roads make the risk of vehicles hydroplaning higher.

Kranz said motorists shouldn’t be afraid to hit the road the rest of this weekend. His advice is to take it easy and go slow, especially in flood-prone areas.

“If someone’s on the road and they see water pooling, go slow, don’t just fly through it. That can be dangerous,” Kranz said.